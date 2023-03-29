SUNBURY — Troy Dressler was already a handful for opposing batters with his 6-foot-4 frame cranking out 90-mph fastballs. The Mifflinburg junior may soon reach another level, however, if he continues some early trends.
Dressler, a right-hander who has already pledged to play at Wake Forest, is determined to make more hitters earn their way on base this season, as well as not allowing small sparks of adversity become uncontrolled blazes.
On a blustery Wednesday afternoon at Shikellamy, he was terrific on both fronts.
Dressler recorded double-digit strikeouts for the second time in eight days, and allowed just six baserunners in five-plus innings. Moreover, he prevented several instances of Braves success from becoming anything resembling a rally as the Wildcats ran away to an 11-2 victory in the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
"I just try to pound the strike zone, get ahead, but they had some good hitters on their team so I had to work around them and try to keep them off-balance," said Dressler, who fanned 13, walked two and gave up three hits. "Definitely trying to cut down on the walks, though, because those lead to runs."
Dressler also knocked in three runs with a pair of hits, Andrew Diehl and Jarrett Miller each added two hits and two RBIs, and Mifflinburg improved to 4-0.
"I thought today was a bit of a measuring stick because I know Mifflinburg has been playing really good baseball," said Shikellamy coach Rich Aurand, who returned this year after managing the team from 2007-10. "They came out and showed that."
The Wildcats jumped to 1-0 lead in the first inning when Dressler followed an infield error and a wild pitch with a one-out single through the left side. The Braves (1-1) turned a sharp, 6-4-3 double play to get out of the inning, then immediately tied the score on Brayden Lytle's solo home run.
Lytle, batting in the two-hole, fouled off two pitches to get down in the count 0-2, took a ball, and then belted a fastball out to straightaway center. The hit was initially called a ground-rule double before the umpires conferred and determined it cleared the snow fence.
"When he gets his ball up, people are going to whack him," Mifflinburg coach Tom Church said. "That first kid, he had it up and (Lytle) whacked it. The other kid came up, he had the ball up and he put the barrel on it."
Brady Wilson followed Lytle by smoking Dressler's next pitch for a double to left-center field. Dressler fanned the next two Braves to get out of the inning with a tie and begin a string of eight outs that carried him through the third.
"(Lytle) definitely can swing the bat; especially today, he was on it," said Dressler. "You've just got to shrug it off and move on to the next. It's part of baseball. You've got to keep moving forward and looking ahead.
"Just came back and pounded the strike zone."
Mifflinburg led 5-1 when Dressler began the home fourth with a four-pitch walk to Wilson. An infield error put runners at the corners before Dressler struck out the next three Braves. His strikeout string was at five before Cohen Boyer worked a two-out walk in the fifth. Lytle then tucked a high fly inside the right-field line for an RBI-triple before Dressler ended the inning ahead 6-2.
"We've been talking about getting ahead in the count," said Church. "He came in after the (fifth) inning and he said, 'Coach, I'm fine. I don't want to come out. I gotta get ahead in the count. I know I do.'
"He knows, and he comes back and finishes strong."
Dressler had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.3-to-1 over 29 2/3 innings last season (2.4-to-1 for his career). Through two starts this year, his ratio is 8-to-1 with 24 strikeouts.
"Our game plan was to come out and be aggressive because we know (Dressler is) always around the plate and throws hard," said Aurand. "I thought, early on, that we had better at-bats today than we did (Tuesday in a win over Jersey Shore), for sure. I was happy with that."
The Wildcats surged ahead with a three-run second inning that began with a leadoff walk. Zeb Hufnagle worked back from down 1-2 to draw the pass from Mason Deitrich, and Derek Hackenberg followed with a single to left. After Kaiden Kmett bunted the runners into scoring position, Miller drove a triple to deep right-center to break the 1-all tie. Tanner Zimmerman then took a four-pitch walk ahead of Diehl's run-scoring groundout.
"Leadoff walks are always a killer," said Aurand. "Mason's arm was a little sore, first time out and it's a cold day, and he did have a bit of a problem getting the second pitch over. That's something that's fixable, and we'll continue to work on that."
Mifflinburg tacked on single runs in the fourth and fifth innings against Wilson before posting five more on five hits and a walk in the sixth. Zimmerman and Diehl had run-scoring doubles on consecutive pitches with one out, and Dressler greeted reliever Mason Rebuck with a two-run double. Lucas Whittaker capped the spree with an RBI on his second hit.
MIFFLINBURG 11, SHIKELLAMY 2
Mifflinburg;130;115;0 — 11;11;1
Shikellamy;100;010;0 — 2-3-3
Troy Dressler, Luke Rokavec (6) and Lucas Whittaker. Mason Deitrich, Brady Wilson (4), Mason Rebuck (6) and Mark Culp, Nate Strausser (7).
WP: Dressler. LP: Deitrich.
Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Zachary Wertman 2 runs; Dressler 2-for-4, double, 3 RBIs; Whittaker 2-for-4, RBI; Zeb Hufnagle 2 runs; Derek Hackenberg 2-for-3, run; Jarrett Miller 2-for-3, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Tanner Zimmerman 1-for-2, double, RBI.
Shikellamy: Cohen Boyer run; Brayden Lytle 2-for-3, home run (1st, 0 on), triple, run, 2 RBIs; Wilson 1-for-2, double.