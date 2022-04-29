MIFFLINBURG — Troy Dressler's second pitch of the game Friday against Lewisburg was a curveball that Kaiden Wagner laced to right field for a double.
Dressler pretty much broke off his relationship with the curve right then.
Mifflinburg's sophomore right-hander dominated the archrival Green Dragons, throwing what Wildcats coach Tom Church cautiously estimated was "90 percent" fastballs, which is to say all but a handful of his 95 pitches.
Dressler struck out 14 batters, Mifflinburg scored seven two-out runs, and the Wildcats rebounded from their ugliest loss in some time with an 8-1 win in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I matchup.
"If we play like this, we can beat anybody," said Church. "(Lewisburg) made a couple blunders out there, but our kids stepped up. The kid next stepped up and got a base hit, (and) the next kid stepped up and got a base hit. This is really good."
The Wildcats (3-6 overall and HAC-I) shook off Wednesday's 15-0 loss at Central Mountain when they were no-hit and committed six errors in five innings. On Friday, they battled with two outs and capitalized on each of three Lewisburg errors to score their second-most runs of the season.
Lucas Whittaker reached base on an error to open the bottom of the second inning, and, after two quick outs, Gabe Stetler flared an RBI single near the right-field line. A walk and the first of Tanner Zimmerman's three hits out of the No. 9 hole loaded the bases. Liam Church then worked an 0-2 count into a run-scoring walk and a 2-0 lead.
The Green Dragons (7-4, 5-4) got back a run right away in their third. Jack Blough drew Dressler's only walk, went to third on Wagner's one-out single, and then scored on a safety squeeze bunt by Max Mitchell.
Mitchell went to the mound in relief in the home third, and he retired six consecutive batters. Zimmerman broke that string with a leadoff double in the fifth, one pitch after fouling off a bunt. He then scored on an infield error. Lewisburg could have escaped the fifth with a 3-1 deficit, but an error on a grounder opened the floodgates to a five-run inning.
Whittaker lined the next pitch for a single to center. Zeb Hufnagle and Andrew Diehl lined run-scoring singles to left field, and Stetler followed with a two-run double into the right-field corner.
"We went back to basics (in Thursday's practice)," said Church. "We didn't even touch a ball in the (batting) cage; we hit off of tees the whole time, for an hour and half. Gabe Stetler had an exceptional game. Tanner Zimmerman at the bottom of the order, he did a great job."
Seven runs were more than enough for Dressler, though Mifflinburg added a sixth-inning run when he lined a two-out single to center.
Throwing a heater in the upper 80s, Dressler struck out six his first time through Lewisburg's batting order, and four more on the second pass. He fanned every Green Dragon starter except Wagner either the first or second time he faced him. Wagner put up a strong fight, going 3-for-3 before striking out to end the game.
Dressler threw 75 of his 95 pitches for strikes; he threw a first-pitch strike to 22 of 28 batters; and the eight Green Dragons besides Wagner were 2-for-22 with 13 strikeouts. And, again, he rarely threw anything with a wrinkle.
"I figured my fastball was working so why change it? If it ain't broke, don't fix it," he said. "I was just totally energetic. I wanted to keep pounding that strike zone. I just reared back and gave it all I had."
The third-inning leadoff walk bit Dressler, but he pitched around a leadoff walk and single with three consecutive strikeouts in the fourth. After Wagner's one-out single in the fifth, Mifflinburg second baseman Liam Church darted to his right to make a slick back-handed stop of a Mitchell grounder that started a slick 4-6-3 double play and kept the score at 2-1.
"That, I think, changed the game around for us," Dressler said. "They had a base runner on with one out and could have easily advanced him, and he just made a heck of a play. They turned a beautiful one and got me out of the inning."
Dressler, who struck out five in a row after Wagner's first-inning double, closed the game with four consecutive strikeouts — all swinging.
"I was going to take him out, and he's like, 'I'm not coming out,'" Tom Church explained. "I said, 'Are you sure? I don't want your arm tired.' He said, 'I'm staying in. I don't want out.'"
MIFFLINBURG 8, LEWISBURG 1
Lewisburg;001;000;0 — 1-5-3
Mifflinburg;020;051;x — 8-10-1
Jack Blough, Max Mitchell (3) and Shea Girton. Troy Dressler and Lucas Whittaker.
WP: Dressler. LP: Blough.
Lewisburg: Kaiden Wagner 3-for-4, double; Mitchell RBI; Forrest Zelchoski 1-for-3; Derek Asche 1-for-3.
Mifflinburg: Liam Church run, RBI; Dressler 2-for-4, RBI; Whittaker 1-for-4; Zeb Hufnagle 1-for-3, run, RBI; Andrew Diehl 1-for-3, run, RBI; Gabe Stetler 2-for-3, double, run, 3 RBIs; Tanner Zimmerman 3-for-3, double, run.