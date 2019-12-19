The Daily Item
COCOLAMUS — Billy Dressler scored 28 points, and Xavier Clement added 14 points to lead East Juniata to a 64-31 victory over Susquenita in Tri-Valley League boys basketball action Wednesday night.
Dressler had 10 points in the second quarter as the Tigers (2-2 overall, 2-1 TVL) built a 31-12 halftime lead.
The Blackhawks (0-4 overall and TVL) had nine field goals as a team — eight from behind the 3-point line.
East Juniata 64, Susquenita 31
Susquenita (0-4) 31
Andrew Burget 1 0-0 3; Adam Carmo 1 0-0 3; Logan Knoth 5 1-4 16; Dylan Weiser 0 2-2 2; Grant Maguire 0 1-2 1; Nathan Chronister 1 0-0 2; Jimmy Wilson 1 1-2 4. Totals 9 5-10 31.
3-point goals: Knoth 5, Burget, Carmo, Wilson.
Did not score: Cameron Osbeck, Ryan Pack, Mike Kurtz, Austin Neiswender, Kile Deibler, Adam Edkin.
East Juniata (2-2) 64
Gannon Ryan 2 0-0 4; Tanner Barth 2 1-2 5; Xavier Clement 6 0-1 14; Evan Reichenbach 0 5-8 5; Billy Dressler 13 2-4 28; Andrew Hunter 2 0-0 5. Totals 25 11-18 64.
3-point goals: Clement 2, Hunter.
Did not score: Ethan Roe, Jake Brackbill, Brody Powell, Logan Wagner, Glenn Erdly, Rowan Smith, Carter Freed.
Score by quarters
Susquenita 5 7 12 7 — 31
East Juniata 14 17 18 15 — 64
n Pottsville 51, Shamokin 43
COAL TOWNSHIP — Mason Barnes scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Crimson Tide broke open a one-point game to deal the Indians their first loss.
Shamokin led 37-36 heading into the final stanza. Brent Reed scored 13 for Shamokin (5-1).
Pottsville 51, Shamokin 43
Pottsville (2-2) 51
Kevin Schenk 7 3-6 18 Mason Barnes 4 4-5 12; Raeff Dicello 4 2-3 11; Mike Sekulna 2 0-0 4; Riley Stanton 1 2-2 4; Matt Salata 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 13-18 51.
3-point goals: Schenk, Dicello.
Did not score: Darren Yost.
Shamokin (5-1) 43
Joey Masser 5 2-6 12; Aaron Frasch 0 2-2 2; Matt Schicchitano 1 1-3 3; Joey Tarr 1 0-0 3; Mason Filarski 2 0-0 4; Collin Seedor 2 0-0 6; Brent Reed 4 2-3 13. Totals 15 7-14 43.
3-point goals: Reed 3, Seedor 2, Tarr.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Pottsville 8 9 19 15 — 51
Shamokin 11 6 20 6 — 43
n Juniata 44,
Line Mountain 40
MIFFLINTOWN — Jamie Bailer scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the second half as the Indians rallied to beat the Eagles in TVL action.
Bailer scored 10 points in the fourth quarter as Juniata (4-3 overall, 4-0 TVL) outscored Line Mountain, 17-10, to erase a three-point deficit.
Cameren Hunsberger scored eight of his team-high 11 points in the first quarter for Line Mountain (1-6, 1-4).
Juniata 44, Line Mountain 40
Line Mountain (1-6) 40
Riley Young 3 1-2 7; Rhett Klinger 2 0-0 4; Cameren Hunsberger 3 2-2 11; Caden Lahr 3 0-0 6; Tyler Bradley 4 0-2 8; Colton Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 3-6 40.
3-point goals: Hunsberger 3.
Did not score: Brent Barwick, Maverick Bradigan, Colton Smith.
Junaita (4-3) 44
Jacob Condo 2 0-1 4; Yudiel Oritz 1 1-3 4; Jamie Bailer 6 6-8 24; Jace White 2 0-0 4; Emmanuel O’Donnell 3 1-2 8. Totals 14 8-13 44.
3-point goals: Bailer 6, Ortiz, O’Donnell.
Did not score: Max Lauver, Jeff Zimmerman.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 10 12 8 10 — 40
Juniata 4 15 8 17 — 44