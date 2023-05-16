SELINSGROVE — Ball control, a stingy defense, and good goaltending in May can propel any lacrosse team deep into the postseason.
Selinsgrove excelled in all three areas on Tuesday at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field in Selinsgrove as they broke open a tie early in the third quarter to hand Danville its first conference loss of the season in Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League boys action with a 10-5 win.
The Seals (14-4 overall, 9-1 CSLL) will be the No. 2-seed in next week's District 4 playoffs. The victory pulled them within five thousandths of a point in the power rankings. Danville (13-3, 7-1) is still the top seed. Other team results could affect the power rankings before Saturday's district playoff deadline.
“We told our kids last week and this week that we have to start possessing the ball, and playing our game,” Selinsgrove coach Jim Youngman said. “We did a pretty good job of playing six versus six on defense, and held them to five goals. That’s a high-powered offense Danville has, and holding them to five goals is not easy. Our kids stepped up today.”
It was the lowest goal output of the season for Danville, which has scored in double digits in 13 of its 16 games this season. All three Danville losses came when they failed to get double-digit goals.
Both teams were coming off non-conference losses.
“We told our kids that we are going to have to will ourselves to win this game as we are missing key players, and unfortunately, we got a little too complacent and tried to not find the right shot,” Danville coach Devon Francke said. “We ended up controlling the ball too much to the point if they scored, it was tough to find that second look.”
Selinsgrove’s freshman midfielder Ben Bucher, who tied the game at two on a bouncing shot with 13 seconds left in the first quarter, factored into the two goals that gave Selinsgrove a 4-2 lead with less than 90 seconds before halftime.
Bucher dodged a man, and then feed fellow midfielder Mason Dressler, whose low shot when just inside the left post to give the Seals a 3-2 lead. Bucher then went behind the cage on the next Seals possession, and found senior Val Barillaro alone in front, who found the left inside post to give the Seals a two-goal lead with 1:25 before half.
Bucher ended the game with a goal and four assists while Barillaro who scored the opening goal of the game, scored the final goal of the game for the hat trick.
Danville responded just before the end of the half as Carter Heath dodged past a defender and found the near side of the cage to make it 4-3 game at the half.
After Danville’s Cameron Kiersch tied the game at four 90 seconds into the third quarter, Selinsgrove took control of the game scoring three unanswered goals in six minutes to take a 7-4 lead late into the third quarter as Dressler completed the hat trick with 3:19 left in the quarter with his second goal of the frame.
“They possess the ball well , and they played out further than they did last game, and we possessed the ball way better than the last time we played them,” Dressler, a sophomore midfielder, said.
Dressler had Tuesday’s date circled on the schedule since the Seals lost at Danville 11-9 on April 3.
“I was upset that we lost the last game (to Danville) and for the past month I wanted to win this game,” he said.
Selinsgrove goalie Parker Attwood made 13 saves on the night and drew praise from his head coach on Dressler on his performance.
“He’s been seeing the ball better at practice, making saves left and right and shots that were going in at the beginning of the season, he is stopping them easily,” Dressler said.
“I think that we are realizing how good we can be, and Parker is definitely a key to that, and he’s seeing the ball well and has good reflexes and is taking away goals like he did tonight,” Youngman said.
Selinsgrove’s defense held the Ironmen to one goal in the second, third, and fourth quarters.
“They played a little bit more physical defense and defenseman Logan Othoudt marked our primary guys and shut them down and we didn’t see that physical defense that first game and unfortunately, I think we may have gotten a little intimidated as they were playing a tough, blue-collar like defense,” Francke added.
SELINSGROVE 10, DANVILLE 5
Danville;2;1;1;1 — 5
Selinsgrove;2;2;3;3 — 10
Scoring summary
First quarter
S-Val Barillaro (unassisted), 11:17; D-Kyle Vanden Heuvel (unassisted), 5:15; D-Chase Miller (unassisted), 1:56; S-Ben Bucher (unassisted), :13.
Second quarter
S-Mason Dressler (Bucher), 4:17; S-Barillaro (Bucher), 1:25; D-Carter Heath (Vanden Heuvel), 16.6.
Third quarter
D-Cameron Kiersch (unassisted), 10:25; S-Dressler (unassisted), 9:35; S-Caden Bear (Logan Othoudt), 8:59; S-Dressler (unassisted), 3:19.
Fourth quarter
S-Drew Viens (Bucher), 11:30; S-Dressler (Bucher), 6:06; D-Heath (unassisted), 5:36; S-Barillaro (Jake Keeney), 3:38.