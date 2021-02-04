DANVILLE — Jagger Dressler may have been hot enough inside the McCloskey Center on Wednesday to melt all the snow in the surrounding area.
The Danville senior made his first four shots from the floor on his way to shooting 8-for-10, and scoring 22 points as Danville dominated visiting Williamsport, 59-45.
It was the sixth consecutive victory for the Ironmen (8-1).
“I knew coming in that we were going to have to be intense, and we were going to have to prevent (Williamsport) from controlling the game,” Dressler, who had 26 points on Saturday night, said. “We knew that all we had to do was just stay at our own pace. We just came out and played our game, and I was able to get us off on the right track.”
Despite Williamsport (5-2) having the advantage in athleticism, the fast-paced Millionaires were never able to get into their preferred style of play. The Ironmen fought efficiently out of a 2-3 zone defense, forcing a total of 17 turnovers, and limiting their opponents to several low-percentage shots. Williamsport shot 3-of-20 from long range — 0-of-11 in the second half — and 32 percent (18-for-56) overall from the field.
The Ironmen’s ball movement on offense, led to the optimal shot opportunity. Danville shot 49 percent (20-for-41) from the field, including 7-of-14 from 3-point range.
“We don’t ever want to play at (Williamsport’s) pace,” Danville coach Gary Grozier said. “We’ll play at that pace sometimes, but we never want to against them. That’s what they want us to do. We ran a good offense. My hat’s off to every kid that played for us tonight. They all did their jobs. Everyone contributed and did their part.
“We handled their pressure pretty well. I can’t say enough good things about the way our kids played in the zone. We rebounded the ball pretty well — we didn’t give a lot of second chances — and we forced them to make their shots.”
In addition to Dressler’s game-high scoring, fellow seniors Dante Harward and K.J. Riley added 14 and 10 points, respectively.
“If we spread people out, we can get guys like K.J. and Dante going downhill into the lane and score. (Dressler’s) pull-up was really good tonight,” Grozier said. “He didn’t have to make it all the way to the rim, because, against Williamsport, it can be tough to get that far.”
It was often Riley who located Dressler on the perimeter. Riley tallied a game-high seven assists, in addition to seven rebounds.
“I’ve known K.J. for such a long time, so we know each other’s habits and styles on the floor,” Dressler said. “The whole team continues to improve at practice every day, and it creates such good chemistry come game time.”
Williamsport went on a few runs, including a 13-3 clip to start the second quarter, cutting the margin to a single point. However, Danville held the lead throughout the nonleague game.
James Evans-McQuay paced the Millionaires 14 points, and Nassir Jones (12) and Elijah Frierson (10) also cracked double digits.
The Millionaires pulled within six points a little over a minute into the final period. Ironmen sophomore Zach Gordon found Harward open deep in the corner. Harward took a step back into his shot, and he was slightly behind the backboard when he let go of the ball. His high-arched shot found nothing but net. Shortly thereafter, Harward took a charge and sunk another trey, and Danville’s lead ballooned to as much as 18 points.
“Dante is just another example of a kid that did his job,” Grozier said. “He knocks down a three and then goes down and plays good defense. He did everything we wanted him to do. Tonight was one of those nights where everything just worked for us.
“Williamsport is a really good team. To be doing that well so far in 6A is impressive. We’re happy with where we’re at. We couldn’t practice the last two days, so we haven’t done anything since we played Shamokin last Saturday. We didn’t know what we were going to look like tonight, but our guys came firing right out of the gate and did a great job, especially considering the circumstances.”
DANVILLE 59, WILLIAMSPORT 45
Williamsport (5-2) 45
Nassir Jones 5 2-5 12, James Evans-McQuay 6 1-2 14, Elijah Frierson 4 1-2 10, Kenon Brown 1 0-0 2, Nayim Connelly-Ali 1 0-0 2, Zyriece Walker 0 1-2 1, Xavier Taylor 1 1-2 4, Ry’Meer Brown 0 0-1 0. Totals 18 6-4 45.
3-point goals: Evans-McQuay, Taylor, Frierson.
Did not score: Al-Kabeer Jason, Tyler Fausnaught,
Danville (7-1) 59
K.J. Riley 3 4-6 10, Jagger Dressler 8 3-4 22, Zach Gordon 3 0-0 6, Dante Harward 4 3-4 14, Aiden Wiktor 1 2-3 5, Charlie Betz 1 0-0 2, Cade Cush 0 0-1 0. Totals 20 12-18 59.
3-point goals: Dressler 3, Harward 3, Wiktor.
Did not score: Brady Hill, Hayden Winn, Mason Raup, Dameon White, Lane Berkey.
Score by quarters
Williamsport 9 13 9 14 — 45
Danville 20 7 16 16 — 59