LEWISBURG — Kurt Phipps and Darren Miller posted consecutive decisions to stake Bucknell to a four-point lead after four bouts Sunday, but Drexel sprung a string of five straight victories to hand the Bison their first EIWA loss of the season, 23-13, at Davis Gym.
Bucknell (4-4, 3-1 EIWA) won four of the 10 total bouts, and lost two of them by just a single point. Drexel's three nationally-ranked wrestlers combined for 10 team points, and the Dragons used a 17-0 run to erase the early 10-6 Bison lead.
Bucknell senior Dorian Crosby (285 pounds) opened the match with the hosts' biggest win of the day, a dominant 14-3 major decision over Santino Morina. Crosby remained unbeaten in duals this season at 4-0.
Drexel responded with a pin at 125 pounds before Bucknell's two top-ranked wrestlers, Phipps (No. 22) and Miller (No. 20), pulled off back-to-back wins at 133 and 141.
Following two scoreless periods and Phipps dominating in riding time, Drexel's Kyle Waterman surrendered an escape point at the start of the third. He was unable to get the takedown in the final two minutes as Phipps improved to a team-best 22-8 this season.
Miller followed with a dramatic finish, pulling off a reversal with less than 15 seconds left to break a 2-2 stalemate and defeat Jordan Soriano. Miller's win gave the Bison a 10-6 lead with six bouts to go.
Three of Drexel's next five grapplers were ranked 27th or higher by Intermat, and the Dragons rattled off five straight wins with successive major decisions at 165 and 174 pounds.
The Bison's Riley Bower (157) nearly came back from a 4-1 first-period deficit, but ended up dropping a 6-5 decision. Mason McCready (184) was close to erasing a 3-0 deficit against No. 25 Brian Bonino before ultimately falling 3-2 to the Dragon.
Bucknell's Nolan Springer won the final bout with a 10-3 decision over Josh Stillings to improve to 3-1 in EIWA duals this season.
Bucknell next faces a busy weekend with three duals in two days, starting against LIU at Davis Gym on Saturday morning.
Drexel 23, Bucknell 13
285: Dorian Crosby (B) major dec. Santino Morina, 14-3; 125: Gabe Giampietro (D) pinned Grayson McLellan, 2:49; 133: Kurt Phipps (B) dec. Kyle Waterman, 2-0; 141: Darren Miller (B) dec. Jordan Soriano, 4-2; 149: Luke Nichtner (D) dec. Braden Bower, 6-0;157: Tate Nichter (D) dec. Riley Bower, 6-5; 165: Evan Barczak (D) major dec. Chase Barlow, 15-3; 174: Cody Walsh (D) maj. dec. Sam Barnes, 14-3; 184: Brian Bonino (D) dec. Mason McCready, 3-2; 197: Nolan Springer (B) dec. Josh Stillings, 10-3.