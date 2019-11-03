The Associated Press
DETROIT — Andre Drummond had 25 points and 20 rebounds, Bruce Brown added career highs of 22 points and seven assists, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-109 on Saturday night.
Luke Kennard finished with 24 points and helped seal it with a driving basket and two free throws in the final 30 seconds of both teams’ second game in two nights.
Drummond had at least 20 points and 20 rebounds for the third straight game and fourth time in seven games this season. He added six assists, five blocks and three steals.
Kyrie Irving had his first triple-double with Brooklyn with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Taurean Prince added 20 points.
n Nuggets 91, Magic 87
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jamal Murray scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 20 points and seven rebounds, and both made big late plays to help Denver beat Orlando.
n Thunder 115, Pelicans 104
OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points and eight rebounds in Oklahoma City’s victory over New Orleans.
Dennis Schroder and rookie Darius Bazley each added 17 points, Danilo Gallinari had 16 points, and Chris Paul finished with 15 points and nine assists. JJ Redick scored 17 points for the Pelicans.
n Suns 114, Grizzlies 105
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Devin Booker scored 21 points, and Aron Baynes hit a career-high four 3-pointers and had 20 points in Phoenix’s victory over Memphis.
The two combined to shoot 14-of-23 from the field and the Suns finished at 50%, going 14-of-34 from 3-point range.
n Timberwolves 131,
Wizards 109
WASHINGTON — Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points, Robert Covington and Jarrett Culver each added 20, and Minnesota cruised to a victory over Washington.
Minnesota, which improved to 4-1 for the first time since 2012-13, had six players in double figures.
Bradley Beal scored 30 points for Washington (1-4). The Wizards began the 2018-19 season with seven losses in eight games.
n Bucks 115, Raptors 105
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists to lead Milwaukee to a victory over Toronto in the first meeting between the teams since the Eastern Conference finals.
Eric Bledsoe added 14 points and five assists, and Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez each had 11 points for the Bucks.