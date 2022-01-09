The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Rookie Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist before scoring again in the shootout, leading the Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night in a game that was rescheduled due to Anaheim’s COVID-19 problems.
Blues 2, Stars 1
ST. LOUIS — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying St. Louis over Dallas.
Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage.