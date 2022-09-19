DANVILLE — Cole Duffy and James Ciccarelli both scored within six strokes of par at Frosty Valley Country Club to push Danville past Midd-West, 184-187, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II golf Monday.
Duffy's medalist score of 41 was matched by the Mustangs' Kyle Beward, but the Ironmen picked up three strokes in the second scoring slot where Ciccarelli carded a 42. Kohen Baylor (48) and Brady Haas (53) capped the scoring for Danville (4-2), which closes the regular season Thursday against Central Columbia at Berwick Golf Club.
Midd-West grouped Chris Walter (47), Trevor Sheaffer (48) and Griffen Paige (51) behind Beward.
Danville 184, Midd-West 187
Midd-West: Kyle Beward 41, Chris Walter 47, Trevor Sheaffer 48, Griffen Paige 51.
Danville: Cole Duffy 41, James Ciccarelli 42, Kohen Baylor 48, Brady Haas 53.