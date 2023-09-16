LEWISBURG — Danville's Cole Duffy shot an eight-over par 78 on Saturday at the Bucknell Golf Club to claim the boys portion of the Lewisburg Invitational.
Cailyn Schall of Jersey Shore shot an 81 to beat Kennedy Petrovich of Shamokin by one stroke to claim the girls title. It's Schall's second straight girls championship.
Jersey Shore took second and third in the boys tournament as well with Ryan Ault shooting a 79, while Carter Girton added an 80. Midd-West's Kyle Beward and Garrett Leitzel finished in a tie for fourth with 82.
Lewisburg Invitational
at Bucknell Golf Club, par 70
Boys
Cole Duffy, Danville, 78; Ryan Ault, Jersey Shore, 79; Carter Girton, Jersey Shore, 80; Kyle Beward, Midd-West, 82; Garrett Leitzel, Midd-West, 82; James Ciccarelli, Danville, 84; Liam McClain, Jersey Shore, 84; Mitchell Widerquist, Lewisburg, 86; Max Wirnsberger, Warrior Run, 87; Zeb Hufnagle, Mifflinburg, 87; Cub Dietrick, 87.
Girls
Cailyn Schall, Jersey Shore, 81; Kennedy Petrovich, Shamokin, 82; Morgan Gerringer, Danville, 88; Addison Norton, Mifflinburg, 92; Hannah Heaton, Jersey Shore, 97.