SELINSGROVE — When Ken Duke Sr. figured out how much money it was costing for his family to follow their passion — dirt track racing — he determined it might be time to join the competition.
“We spent $3,400 one year just going to races, in Ohio and all over the place,” he said Saturday at Selinsgrove Speedway where his son, Ken Jr., was racing a 305 sprint car.
Not long after, Duke Sr. bought his son, then 20, a go-kart. Ken Jr. began racing at Selinsgrove Speedway and eventually in races all over the country. That led to 10 successful years of racing microsprints and finally 305 sprint cars, in which the Selinsgrove resident won an IMCA national championship in 2019.
Racing, like golf, can be an expensive sport, but Ken Sr. said the Dukes have made it happen by making Ken Jr.’s success work for them.
“I guess we were lucky enough that when we raced go-karts, we were pretty successful, and when we sold the stuff, we got enough money to get into micros,” Ken Sr. said.
“If you’re successful enough in it when you sell your stuff you can get pretty good money for it. We had bought a sprint car before we got into racing them,” he added.
“I got lucky and sold all the (microsprint) stuff in one shot,” he said. “Then we bought an engine.
“Now we have two cars, and we run one on the bigger tracks and one on the smaller tracks.’’