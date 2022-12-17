MOUNT CARMEL — The Bucks made eight 3-pointers to offset a game-high 18 points from Mount Carmel's sophomore center Noah Shimko in a nonleague game.
Dunmore (2-2) had five players score at least eight points, Garrett Varano added 10 in the loss for the Red Tornadoes (1-3).
Dunmore 57, Mount Carmel 51
Dunmore (2-2)
Ruggiero 3 0-0 8; Canavan 0 4-4 4; Aviles 4 0-0 11; Bowen 5 0-1 10; Forgione 3 1-2 9; Smith 2 6-10 10; Hoban 1 0-0 3; Conte 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 11-18 57.
3-point goals: Ruggiero 2, Aviles 3, Forgione 2, Hoban.
Did not score: Talutto.
Mount Carmel (1-3)
Balichik 2 1-2 5; Farronato 2 2-2 6; Varano 4 2-2 10; Schultz 1 1-2 3; Milewski 2 4-5 9; Shimko 9 0-0 18. Totals 20 10-13 61.
3-point goals: Milewski.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Dunmore;20;9;14;14 — 57
Mount Carmel;16;1213;10 — 51