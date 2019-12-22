The Daily Item
MOUNT CARMEL — Dunmore rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to deal the Mount Carmel boys basketball team its first loss, 51-44, on Saturday.
Mike Balichik led Mount Carmel with 16 points (6-1).
Dunmore 51, Mount Carmel 44
Dunmore (4-2) 51
Tom Lewis 0 3-5 3; Frank Ruggiero 6 0-0 15; Tom Dougherty 0 6-8 6; Dom Temverino 2 1-2 5; Steve Borgia 2 1-4 6; Ian Cowder 2 0-0 4; Tyler Maciejewski 5 0-0 10. Totals 17 13-21 51.
3-point goals: Ruggiero 3, Borgia.
Mount Carmel (6-1) 44
Mike Balichik 8 0-0 16; Garrett Timco 2 2-3 7; Nate Long 1 0-0 3; Dylan Pupo 2 0-1 4; Garrett Varano 0 1-3 1; Tommy Reisinger 4 0-2 8. Totals 19 4-10 44.
3-point goals: Evert, Long.
Did not score: Gabe Klembara, Julien Stellar.
Score by quarters
Dunmore 13 5 19 14 — 51
Mount Carmel 16 11 6 11 — 44
n Danville 64, Milton 37
DANVILLE — Mavin James scored 20 points to lead four Ironmen in double figures.
Danville 64, Milton 37
Milton (1-5) 37
Qamar Bradley 2 0-0 4; Dylan Birdsong 1 0-0 3; Kenley Caputo 1 4-4 6; Xzavier Minium 0 1-2 1; Luke DeLong 1 0-0 2; Ceaser Allen 4 2-5 11; Colton Loreman 2 1-1 5; Mickail Henriguez 0 3-6 3; Gillian Guinn-Bailey 0 2-2 2. Totals 11 13-20 37.
3-point goals: Birdsong, Allen.
Did not score: Ethan Rowe, Kyle Wagner, Dom Savidge, Austin Gainer, Colton Loreman, Jace Brandt, Eric Baker.
Danville (5-1) 64
Mavin James 8 4-4 20; Jack Smith 3 0-0 7; K.J. Riley 4 3-3 11; Jagger Dressler 4 0-0 10; Dante Harward 4 3-3 12; Aiden Witkor 1 0-2 2; Charlie Betz 0 0-2 0; Brady Hill 1 0-1 2. Totals 25 10-15 64.
3-point goals: Dressler 2, Smith, Harward.
Did not score: Colton Sidler, Connor Kozick, Carson Persing, Dawson Follmer, Zach Gordon, Mason Raup.
Score by quarters
Milton 9 11 0 17 — 37
Danville 15 23 14 12 — 64
n Old Forge 61,
Northumberland Chr. 48
OLD FORGE — Dante Lucharelli had 18 points, and Mike DiGregorio added 15 points for Old Forge (3-1).
David King had 18 points to lead Northumberland Christian (3-5).
Old Forge 61, Northumberland Christian 48
Northumberland Christian (3-5) 48
Jack Garvin 5 1-1 11; Jackson Kelley 0 5-8 5; David King 5 4-5 18; Aaron Knauss 4 0-0 9; Justin Ross 2 1-2 5. Totals 16 11-6 48.
3-point goals: King 4, Knauss.
Did not score: Luke Snyder
Old Forge (3-1) 61
Dante Lucharelli 7 1-2 18; Casey Holzman 3 0-2 6; Sean Donovan 3 1-1 8; John Giglio 1 0-1 2; Dino Domiano 1 0-0 3; Anthony Cole 3 1-2 7; Mike DiGregorio 4 7-10 15. Mario Samony 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 10-18 61.
3-point goals: Lucharelli 3, Donovan, Domiano
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chri. 18 4 12 14 — 48
Old Forge 17 14 14 16 — 61
FRIDAY
n Millville 42, Milton 28
MILTON — The Quakers defense limited the Black Panthers to just five field goals through the first three quarters.
Millville 42, Milton 28
Millville (5-1) 42
Blake Evans 1 1-2 3; Owen Reichner 1 7-8 10; Eli Klinger 2 0-0 4; Will Holdren 4 10-17 18; Gage Michael 2 2-2 7. Totals 10 20-29 42.
3-point goals: Reichner, Michael.
Milton (1-4) 28
Qamar Bradley 3 2-4 9; Kenley Caputo 1 4-8 6; Kyle Wagner 1 0-0 3; Xzavier Minium 1 0-0 2; Ceasar Allen 2 2-4 6; Nickail Henriquez 1 0-2 2. Totals 9 8-18 28.
3-point goals: Bradley, Wagner.
Did not score: Dom Savidge, Luke DeLong, Colton Loreman, Jace Brandt, Eric Baker.
Score by quarters
Millville 14 7 4 17– 42
Milton 8 7 1 12 — 28
n Meadowbrook Chr. 39,
Belleville Mennonite 23
MILTON — Ashton Canelo scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Eagles to their first win of the season.
Meadowbrook Christian 39,
Belleville Mennonite 23
Belleville Mennonite (2-3) 23
Ben Aungst 4 0-0 8; Frankie Pannizzo 0 0-4 0; David Yoder 1 0-2 2; Zachary Snook 3 1-1 7; Mitchell Kauffman 2 0-0 4; Caleb Renno 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 1-7 23.
3-point goals: none.
Meadbowbrook Christian (1-5) 39
Evan Young 1 0-0 2; Ashton Canelo 11 0-2 22; Jacob Reed 3 0-0 9; Nevin Carrier 0 1-2 1; Dillon Stokes 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 1-4 39.
3-point goals: Reed 3, Stokes.
Did not score: CJ Carrier, Noah Smith, Peter Ramirez, Michael Smith, Michael Eager.
Score by quarters
Belleville 6 7 4 6 — 23
Meadowbrook 8 10 9 12 — 39