The Daily Item
Nick Dunn was honored Wednesday when the St. Louis Cardinals named him their Minor League Player of the Month for June.
Dunn, a 2015 Shikellamy graduate, led all qualified Cardinals minor leaguers with a .372 batting average and a .450 on-base percentage during the past month.
“It’s been a good month,” Dunn said last week. “Little bit of a slow start, but the last month has been pretty good.”
Dunn received the award for the first time in his five-year professional career, the last three seasons in Double-A Springfield (Mo.). He became the organization’s first middle infielder to be recognized since Memphis’ Breyvic Valera in August 2017.
“Nick’s performance in June helped lead Springfield’s offense with a .971 OPS in 107 plate appearances,” said Cardinals Assistant General Manager & Director of Player Development Gary LaRocque.
Dunn, 26, ranked among the St. Louis organization’s leaders for June with 35 hits (first), 49 total bases (first), 10 extra-base hits (tie, second), 19 runs (third) and a .521 slugging percentage (fourth). He reached base safely in 21 of 24 games played, including back-to-back four-hit games on June 18 and June 20.
“It’s definitely a humbling game, so you’re also realistic in the fact that it’s a long season,” Dunn said. “We’ve got a lot of games — a whole half of the season left to go — and numbers can go in the right direction or they can go in the wrong direction. That’s part of the game of baseball.
“I’m basically trying to stay as level-headed and even-keeled as possible, which, fortunately, is something I’ve been able to do in the past. I think that’s very important when you’re talking about a 140-game season.”
Dunn was the Cardinals’ fifth-round selection in the 2018 draft out of Maryland, where he was a two-time All-American. He was named an organizational All-Star in by MiLB.com in 2022 following a career-best .271/.379/.391/.770 slash line at Springfield. This season, Dunn posted a .307 average and a .403 on-base percentage with 18 extra-base hits and 28 RBIs in 63 games played at Springfield through Tuesday.
Peoria (High-A) right-handed starter Max Rajcic and Springfield right-handed starter Tink Hence were honored as the Cardinals’ Minor League co-Pitchers of the Month for June.