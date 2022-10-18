MIDDLEBURG — Davannah Dunn finished with two goals and an assist for Midd-West as the Mustangs knocked Warrior Run 5-0 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action on Tuesday.
Abby Benner finished with a goal and an assist of her own. The Mustangs (10-7, 6-3) will close out the season with a HAC-II contest at Southern Columbia this Friday.
Hailey Carper finished the game with nine saves for Warrior Run (2-12, 1-9) as the Defenders host Benton this afternoon in their season finale.
Midd-West 5, Warrior Run 0
First Quarter
MW-Davannah Dunn (Abby Benner), 9:34; MW-Chloe Hoffman, 0:00.
Third Quarter
MW-Dunn (Bailey McCoy), 0:50.
Fourth Quarter
MW-Sarah Shupp, 12:00; MW-Benner (Dunn), 10:00.
Shots: MW 14-3. Corners: MW 11-2. Saves: Warrior Run 9 (Hailey Carper); Midd-West 3 (Paris Seibel).