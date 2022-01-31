HUNTINGTON — Dominic Dunn scored 25 points in as many minutes, and Susquehanna stormed to a double-digit lead after five minutes of an 81-38 Landmark Conference win Monday.
The River Hawks (15-4 overall, 7-1 Landmark) remained tied atop Landmark standings with Drew (13-6, 7-1) and ended the Eagles' three-game conference win streak. Susquehanna hosts Drew on Wednesday.
Jack Van Syckle scored 10 points and matched Dunn with seven rebounds for the River Hawks. Lukas Yurasits also had 10 points, while Danny Frauenheim added nine and six assists in the win.
Evan Eisenhart scored nine points to pace Juniata (11-7, 4-3), which got only 14 points from its starters. The Eagles shot just 32% (14-of-44) and committed 28 turnovers which led to 30 Susquehanna points.
Dunn, who was 6-for-12 from beyond the arc, gave the River Hawks a 14-2 lead with a 3-pointer at the 14:59 mark of the first half. Cooper Haberern and Frauenheim hit treys 56 seconds apart to push the margin to 23-8. SU was 7-for-17 shooting 3s in the first half.
The River Hawks were stuck on 25 points for nearly four minutes in the middle of the half, but Juniata was able to trim its deficit to 12. Susquehanna closed the final six minutes of the half with a 19-5 run that included a pair of Dunn 3-pointers and another from Quincy Haughton.
Haughton's second triple with 17:49 to play in the game gave SU a 49-18 lead. Dunn upped the margin to 57-23 with a 3-pointer at the 15:29 mark. Howie Rankine's 3 made it a 36-point game with just more than 11 minutes to play.
Haberern had nine points and six rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench for Susquehanna. Jay Martin had six steals and four assists in 19 reserve minutes.
Susquehanna 81, Juniata 38
Susquehanna (15-4, 7-1) 81
Dominic Dunn 8-15 3-4 25, Lukas Yurasits 2-7 6-6 10, Jack Van Syckle 5-10 0-0 10, Danny Frauenheim 4-10 0-0 9, Quincy Haughton 2-2 0-0 6, Cooper Haberem 3-5 0-0 9, Steven Ressler 1-1 2-2 4, Isaiah Oluajayi 2-2 0-0 4, Howie Rankine 1-5 0-0 3, Thomas Sampson 0-0 1-2 1, Pat Corbett 0-1 0-0 0, Ethan Stoute 0-1 0-0 0, Jay Martin 0-3 0-0 0, Wes Simons 0-2 0-0 0, Noah Klinewski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 12-14 81.
Juniata (11-7, 4-3) 38
Evan Eisenhart 3-8 0-0 9, Kohl Bernarding 1-1 0-0 3, Chase Husted 1-5 0-0 2, Kyle Ruggery 0-0 0-0 0, Nick Rigby 0-3 0-0 0, John Kelly 1-4 3-4 5, Michael Montecalvo 2-8 0-0 5, Ross Conway 2-3 0-0 4, Mason Hardy 1-1 2-4 4, Nigel Omotosho 1-1 0-0 2, Tyler Lapetina 1-4 0-0 2, Jamel Foster 1-2 0-0 2, Filippo Baldo 0-1 0-0 0, Gabe Guidinger 0-3 0-0 0, Jordan Trusty-Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-44 5-8 38.
Halftime: Susquehanna 44-18. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 13-31 (Dunn 6-12, Haberem 3-5, Haughton 2-2, Frauenheim 1-3, Rankine 1-4, Corbett 0-1, Stoute 0-1, Yurasits 0-3); Juniata 5-19 (Eisenhart 3-8, Bernarding 1-1, Montecalvo 1-7, Conway 0-1, Baldo 0-1, Guidinger 0-1). Rebounds: Susquehanna 34 (Dunn 7, Van Syckle 7); Juniata 34 (Husted 7). Assists: Susquehanna 18 (Frauenheim 6); Juniata 9 (Hardy 3). Steals: Susquehanna 19 (Martin 6); Juniata 5 (Hardy 2). Blocked shots: Susquehanna 2 (Van Syckle 2); Juniata 3 (Husted 2). Turnovers: Susquehanna 12, Juniata 28. Team fouls: Susquehanna 11, Juniata 14. A: 199.