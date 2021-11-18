SELINSGROVE — Dominic Dunn was the star of his own welcome back party.
The 6-foot-5 Susquehanna University junior forward started the first eight games as a sophomore (2019-20) before a back injury requiring surgery cost him the rest of the season. Then last season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dunn returned this year only to sustain a broken foot which sidelined him for the preseason and the opening game.
After testing his sea legs with three minutes of court time Tuesday night against Lebanon Valley, Dunn took advantage of his first meaningful action in almost three years Thursday night. He led the River Hawks with 22 points as Susquehanna improved to 3-0 with a 90-72 win over Muhlenberg at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
“It’s been a long time. I hadn’t played in a game in almost three years," said Dunn, who added five rebounds, two blocks and a crucial steal to his stat line. “I assumed coach was going to give me short stretches because my conditioning wasn’t right yet, and I figured I should shoot early in the possessions."
Dunn was one of four River Hawks in double figures as the team overcame a slow start while trying to solve the Mules 2-3 zone which at times appeared as if there were a dozen defenders on the court.
“It’s Syracuse’s zone,” Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek said. “If you watch people play against Syracuse, they struggle a little bit.
"It was new. We worked on it yesterday, but it wasn’t like we were adept at it. I give my players credit for adapting as the game wore on. We saw some things, and for Dominic to come off the bench and shoot it like he did was certainly a blessing."
Senior guard Lukas Yurasits scored 21 points and his sequence with fewer than five minutes to go was a turning point in the River Hawks pulling away in what had been a tight see-saw battle for more than 30 minutes.
Yurasits drove inside for a layup, then jumped and stole the inbound pass and scored while being fouled by 6-8 Tommy Maguire. The 6-2 Yurasits made the free throw, giving him five points in 12 seconds. More importantly, the River Hawks were up 12, the biggest lead of the game for either team at that time, at 78-66.
“Their point guard was right there, so I knew to get up on him and press," Yurasits said. "They weren’t posting me that well and the pass was low, and I was able to get it.’’
Yurasits said the play gave the team energy, which often happens when one makes a big play.
After that, the Mules (2-3) did not threaten again.
“One energy play like that pumps us up,” Yurasits said.
The River Hawks were never threatened again.
Wes Simons and Howie Rankine added 14 and 11 points, respectively, for Susquehanna.
One River Hawk who scored just one point, and only took one shot, was a huge part of the victory.
All that senior point guard Danny Frauenheim did for the 35:35 he was on the floor was find open teammates either from the perimeter or by dribble-driving inside among the much taller Mules, then kicking it out to a teammate, most of whom made open shots.
“They play a 2-3 zone which is unusual, and we have great shooters on our team, so I was just trying to drive and draw defenders and get open shots for my teammates,” said Frauenheim, who had 12 assists while only taking one shot (a missed 3-pointer) and making one of two foul shots.
“Whatever it takes to win. … If I need to score, I’ll score. I was just trying to get them as wide-open shots as I could get them."
Frauenheim said it took his team a while to adjust.
“We emphasize making them tired (with the press) and then coming down the stretch, that’s when we make our run,” he said.
The Mules, who featured players who were 6-9 and 6-8, had eight blocks, but only tallied one more rebound than the shorter River Hawks (35-34).
Marcinek said another key to the win also was that they wanted to make the Mules guard Dan Gaines into a scorer rather than an assist guy. The plan worked as Gaines had only two assists and nine points.
“This was a good game against a quality opponent,” Marcinek said.
Susquehanna continues its busy opening week with home games Saturday against Ithaca College and Monday against rival Lycoming College.
SUSQUEHANNA 90, MUHLENBERG 72
Muhlenberg (2-3) 72
Noah Watson 5-8 9-10 20, Dan Gaines 3-10 2-2 9, Nate Henry Brown 3-6 2-3 9, Justin Allen 4-6 1-1 9, Dallas Hoffman 3-6 2-2 8, Tommy McGuire 5-7 0-0 11, Jayson Williams-Johnson 2-7 0-0 5, Brandon Goldberg 0-0 1-2 1, Giovanni Rubino 0-1 0-0 0, Nicholas Chudy 0-1 0-0 0, Luke Gordos 0-0 0-0 0, Charlie Gillikin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 17-20 72.
Susquehanna (3-0) 90
Lukas Yurasits 7-16 3-3 21, Wes Simons 7-13 0-0 14, Howie Rankine 5-9 1-1 11, Jay Martin 1-6 3-4 6, Danny Frauenheim 0-1 1-2 1, Dominic Dunn 8-18 2-2 22, Steven Ressler 3-3 0-0 9, Cooper Haberern 0-2 2-2 2, Thomas Sampson 1-1 0-0 2, Stu McAvoy 0-0 2-2 2, Jack Van Syckle 0-0 0-0 0, Noah Klinewski 0-1 0-0 0, Mu Salako 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Collins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-70 14-16 90.
Halftime: SU, 33-28. 3-point goals: Muhlenberg 5-18 (McGuire 1-1, Watson 1-3, Brown 1-3, Williams-Johnson 1-3, Gaines 1-5, Chudy 0-1, Hoffman 0-2); Susquehanna 12-28 (Yurasits 4-8, Dunn 4-9, Ressler 3-3, Martin 1-3, Rankine 0-1, Frauenheim 0-1, Klinewski 0-1, Haberern 0-2). Rebounds: Muhlenberg 35 (Allen 7); Susquehanna 34 (Simons 6). Assists: Muhlenberg 8 (three tied with 2); Susquehanna 21 (Frauenheim 12). Steals: Muhlenberg 5 (McGuire 3); Susquehanna 9 (four tied with 2). Blocked shots: Muhlenberg 8 (Hoffman 4); Susquehanna 3 (three tied with 1). Total fouls: Muhlenberg 18; Susquehanna 17. Fouled out: Watson. Turnovers: Muhlenberg 18; Susquehanna 8. A: 212.