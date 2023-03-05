DALLAS — Kevin Durant scored 37 points, including the go-ahead shot, to lift the Phoenix Suns to a 130-126 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a thrilling showcase of stars for both teams.
The first meeting between Durant and Dallas' Kyrie Irving since they were traded by Brooklyn before the deadline last month was even at 126-all when Durant pulled up over Tim Hardaway Jr. and Irving, who scrambled over for the double team when Durant went to his left.
Irving scored 30 points exactly four years to the day since the last time he faced Durant, when his Boston Celtics blew out Durant and his Golden State Warriors 128-95.
Luke Doncic had 34 points and nine rebounds before missing a point-blank shot that could have tied it. He grabbed Durant for a foul after the rebound with 3.5 seconds remaining.
The teams finished tied 2-2 in the season series, with playoff seedings in the Western Conference wide open below top-seeded Denver.
The bunched-up standings could mean an early rematch from last season's West semifinals, when Doncic and the Mavs blew out Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the Suns in Game 7 in Phoenix.
Lakers 113, Warriors 105
LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis scored 39 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, as the Lakers held on for a 113-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.
It is the third time this season Davis has had at least 39 points. It also came two nights after he scored 38 in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Lakers improved to 2-2 since LeBron James suffered a foot tendon injury on Feb. 26 at Dallas.
Los Angeles' win snapped Golden State's five-game winning streak and put a damper on Stephen Curry's return. Curry, who missed 11 games due to a left leg injury, had 19 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter.
Davis scored eight points in the final 4:05 to give the Lakers their third win in four meetings this season against the defending NBA champions.
Austin Reaves scored 16 points and Troy Brown Jr. had 14 for the Lakers as they moved within a half game of New Orleans for 10th place in the Western Conference and the final play-in spot.
Klay Thompson added 22 points for Golden State, which is in fifth place in the Western Conference.
Nets 102, Hornets 86
NEW YORK — Mikal Bridges went 9 for 9 in a 19-point first quarter, finishing with 33 to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 102-86 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.
Two nights after coming from 28 down to beat Boston in the biggest comeback in the NBA this season, the Nets led by as much as 37 after Bridges' fast start in the highest-scoring quarter of his career.
Spencer Dinwiddie added 24 points for the Nets, who have won two straight. Cam Johnson chipped in 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Joe Harris had 12 points.
Kelly Oubre Jr. had 17 points and Mark Williams added 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Hornets, who have lost three consecutive games.
The Nets shot 25 for 48 in the first half, including 10 for 26 beyond long distance.
Pacers 125, Bulls 122
CHICAGO — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points, including a 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left, to give the Indiana Pacers a 125-122 victory Sunday over the Chicago Bulls.
Haliburton's game-winning shot occurred after Zach LaVine missed a free throw that would have given the Bulls the lead with 22.6 seconds remaining. LaVine, who scored 42 points, was fouled on a 3-point attempt by Bennedict Mathurin and converted the first two free throw tries.
After Haliburton's 3-pointer, a game-tying shot attempt by Nikola Vucevic bounced off the rim.
Mathurin added 17 points for the Pacers (29-36), while DeRozan scored 23 for the Bulls (29-36), who lost despite shooting 60.8% (45 for 74) from the field.
The Pacers embarked on a 17-2 run and took their first lead at 47-44 on Chris Duarte's 3-pointer with seven minutes left in the second quarter. Duarte and fellow reserve T.J. McConnell each provided a spark while Haliburton rested his sore right calf during the Pacers' spurt.
Duarte sank three 3-pointers, and McConnell distributed five assists during the Pacers' run.