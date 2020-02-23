BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Senior forward Lamar Stevens nearly carried No. 9 Penn State all the way back Sunday afternoon against Indiana.
But not even 29 points from Stevens could prevent the Nittany Lions from dropping their second straight game, as Penn State lost 68-60 to the Hoosiers before 17,222 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
In the loss, Stevens moved into second on Penn State’s all-time scoring list. At 2,145 career points, Stevens passed Jesse Arnelle and is now 68 points behind Talor Battle (2,213) for the Penn State scoring record.
“Lamar Stevens was great today, but he needs help,” Penn State coach Pat Chambers said. “He needs help. We can’t play that way. When we’re successful we’re sharing the basketball and multiple guys get double figures.”
Myles Dread added 10 points for Penn State (20-7, 10-6 Big Ten) before fouling out with 50 seconds remaining in the game. The Nittany Lions finished the game with just 4 assists to 15 turnovers. A critical turnover came with 1:04 left, when, with Penn State down 61-56, Stevens had an in-bounds basket under the basket stolen by Indiana junior forward Justin Smith said. Penn State immediately fouled Smith, who made both free throws to put the Hoosiers up 63-56.
Down by as many as 19 points in the first half, Penn State rallied back to cut IU’s lead to 37-24 at halftime. The Nittany Lions then went on a 12-0 run to start the second half and went up 48-42 on a fast break layup by Dread with 12:17 left.
“I’m proud of my team,” Chambers said. “Give Indiana credit, give Archie credit. They jumped us early and we came out of the halftime and really punched back, and that’s everything you want to see. The character of your team. You want to see them punch back.”
Penn State couldn’t hold the lead, as Indiana answered with a 13-0 run to go back up 55-48. Sophomore forward Race Thompson was a factor off the bench for Indiana, scoring a pair of inside baskets during the run, including a putback tip in that allowed the Hoosiers to regain a 49-48 lead. A spin move and dunk by freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis then put Indiana up 55-48 with 7:24 remaining.
Junior guard Al Durham led Indiana (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten) with 14 points, with Jackson-Davis adding 13 points and 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season.
“They made some big plays,” Chambers said.
Penn State played its fifth straight game without sophomore shooting guard Myreon Jones, who remains out with an illness. Jones traveled with the team and took part in pregame warmups, but didn’t play.
Without Jones, who is shooting a team-best 41.3 percent from 3-point range, Penn State continued to struggle making perimeter shots. The Nittany Lions shot just 41.5 percent from the field and 14.3 percent (2-14) from 3-point range.
After dropping back to back losses this week against Illinois and Indiana, Penn State will look to regroup when it returns home to face Rutgers on Wednesday.
“This is the Big Ten, man,” Chambers said. “There’s going to be some nights when you play hard and really compete, which both teams did, and you are going to lose. It happened versus Illinois and it happened here today. We’ve got to right the ship, get back to work.”