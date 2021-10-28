SELINSGROVE — Rylee Dyroff won Thursday's district quarterfinal field hockey game several days, if not years, ago.
Lewisburg's all-league senior carried the ball about 20 yards into the circle on a 2-on-1 breakaway in the opening minute of overtime. She kept possession despite the Midd-West goalie's challenge, pulled the ball to create space for a shot, and hit a reverse-stick bullet between Paris Seibel's legs for the winning goal.
"She's been in that situation; she's seen this play out," said Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski. "This week we had the discussion about that type of play. ... And on the sideline, I said, 'Hey! You get the ball, you take it in and you score.'
"She knew what she had to do."
The top-seeded Green Dragons survived two second-half goals by the Mustangs — including Delaney Klingler's go-ahead stunner with 5 minutes to play in regulation — and advanced in the District 4 Class A tournament, 3-2, at Selinsgrove High's Bolig Memorial Stadium.
Dyroff, who topped 100 career points in her junior season, was presented two incredibly intense situations in the waning minutes, and she executed perfectly both times. She put a hard stick on the ball from the right side of the circle, and, as she clapped with a defender's stick, watched the ball skip left to Whitney Berge for the straightaway equalizer with 61 seconds left in regulation.
"Midd-West has very strong defense, and they had a lot of people back, so I was just thinking shoot it (because) you never know what could happen — you could hit a foot; you could get a corner," she said. "Just shoot on cage and good things happen. I knew my teammates would be there."
Then, early in 7-vs-7 overtime, Lewisburg's Olivia Bartlett won possession near the right sideline and led Dyroff into the breakaway with teammate Madi Redding on her far left flank. Dyroff closed the distance on the cage with an angled run toward Redding, and managed to produce a five-hole winner with no margin for error.
"Olivia had a great run down the sideline, and she just set me up perfectly for it to go in," said Dyroff, who scored her team-high 15th goal. "My coach always tells me to dodge the goalie and not just try and go right through them ... and I just dodged her as best as I could. And she's a really good goalie, so that goal was pretty nice."
The Green Dragons (11-4-1), who are unbeaten in eight games, earned a Tuesday semifinal game with fifth-seeded Line Mountain (8-9-1), a 4-3 overtime winner over No. 4 Central Columbia. They play the 7 p.m. nightcap of a doubleheader with the other semifinal. Second-seeded Muncy faces defending champion and No. 3 Bloomsburg at 5 p.m.
Midd-West had closed the regular season with four losses, finishing with a 2-1 home loss to Lewisburg in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II play nine days earlier. The Mustangs (7-11-1) didn't play like No. 8 seeds, however, allowing zero first-half corners and holding Lewisburg to one goal (Redding's 13th of the season just four minutes in) for nearly 59 minutes.
"I'm so proud of this team. They fought hard," said Midd-West coach Jodie Sheaffer. "They were leading Lewisburg ... and we proved tonight that we can play with a team like that.
"They believed that we could (win), and I thought we were going to do it."
The Mustangs routinely closed off the Green Dragons' attack with senior right back Carmyn Markley and junior center back Lorna Oldt in front of Seibel. All three were aces, with Oldt and Markley recording defensive saves in addition to Seibel's 10 stops.
"We knew coming in Midd-West was definitely a tough team, probably the toughest No. 8 seed that districts has ever had," Dyroff said. "This lit a fire in our stomachs to play better in the next game."
Lewisburg was plenty amped at the start of the second half, pulling its first five corners of the game in a six-minute span. Seibel had a sterling save in the middle of the sequence, crashing to the turf to seal off the left post from Avery Mast's dangerous cross to Redding. Oldt kept it 1-0 moments later when she hustled to save a shot out of a scramble in front.
"The D played very well," said Sheaffer. "Paris stepped up and played a tough game in cage. She was ready for this playoff game, and she didn't want to let her team down. Stepped up big in cage."
Midd-West broke through when scoring leader Marlo Spriggle tallied her eighth goal of the season with a rocket off Delaney Klinger's corner insert with 3:06 left in the third quarter. Spriggle hammered the ball off the first several Mustangs corners, and the sixth found the low-right corner of the cage.
Klingler's go-ahead goal, her fifth, was converted off the rebound of another Spriggle blast on the Mustangs' only corner of the period.
"I was pretty sure we were going home. I really felt that," said Zaleski. "We haven't been in a lot of situations like that this year, to be forced to come back, and the girls did come back. I'm proud of them for doing that, but, on the other hand, we never should have been in that situation. Every time they came off the field, I kept saying, 'You're letting them hang around. They're going to put one in, and they're you're going to be.' That's exactly what happened.
"Hopefully, it's a lesson learned."
DISTRICT 4 FIELD HOCKEY
CLASS A QUARTERFINAL
At Selinsgrove H.S.
NO. 1 LEWISBURG 3, NO. 8 MIDD-WEST 2 (OT)
First quarter
L-Madi Redding, 10:59.
Third quarter
MW-Marlo Spriggle (Delaney Klingler), 3:06.
Fourth quarter
MW-Klingler, 5:03; L-Whitney Berge (Rylee Dyroff), 1:01.
Overtime
L-Dyroff, 9:11.
Shots: L 13-5. Corners: L 14-7. Cards: None. Defensive saves: Midd-West 2 (Lorna Oldt, Carmyn Markley). Saves: Midd-West 8 (Paris Seibel); Lewisburg 3 (Keeley Baker).