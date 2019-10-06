LEWISBURG — Rylee Dyroff and Madelyn Miller each had a goal and an assist as Lewisburg edged archrival Mifflinburg, 3-2, in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover file hockey win Saturday.
The Green Dragons (11-2) also got a goal from Gaby Markunas and an assist from Kara Koch.
Brook Karchner and Angela Reamer scored for Mifflinburg (8-6), while Mara Shuck added an assist.
Lewisburg 3, Mifflinburg 2
Shots: L 6-3. Corners: M 2-0. Saves: Mifflinburg 3 (Jaden Keister); Lewisburg 1 (Kerstin Koons).
n Shikellamy 3, Danville 0
SUNBURY — Luxi Walz scored and assisted Shikellamy’s first-half goals, and Olivia Cimino helped create two in Shikellamy’s HAC crossover win.
The Braves (6-6-1) dominated with 14 shots and 11 penalty corners. Kira Burgess had an insurance goal just 3 1/2 minutes into the second half.
“It was one of the best games we’ve played,” said Shikellamy coach Tammy Lahr.
Shikellamy 3, Danville 0
First half
S-Luxi Walz (Olivia Cimino), 20:13; S-10:01 Mia Willard (Walz), 10:01.
Second half
S-Kira Burgess (Cimino), 26:35.
Shots: S 14-1. Corners: S 11-5. Saves: Danville 11 (Katie Miller); Shikellamy 1 (Reagan Wiest).
n Muncy 3, Milton 0
MUNCY — Hallie McClure scored a goal and assisted on the other two in Muncy’s nonleague win over Milton.
McClure, a sophomore, upped her season totals to 10 goals and 10 assists for the Indians (7-4-1).
Larissa Shearer made 27 saves for Milton.
Muncy 3, Milton 0
First half
Mun-Lily Moyer (Hallie McClure), 19:27.
Second half
Mun-McClure (Isabelle Gush), 8:40; Mun-Brooke Rishel (McClure), 2:20.
Shots: Mun 30-0. Corners: Mun 11-0. Saves: Milton 27 (Larissa Shearer); Muncy 0.
JV score: Muncy 6-0.
n Greenwood 6, Warwick 0
LITITZ — Ashlyn Taylor assisted on one goal and scored another 74 seconds apart late in the first half to spark Greenwood to a nonleague win.
Taylor assisted on Leah Bryner’s opening goal with 2:50 to play in the half. Bryner later assisted on one of Grace Lesh’s two goals for the Wildcats (11-1-2).
Greenwood 6, Warwick 0
First half
G-Leah Bryner (Ashlyn Taylor), 2:50; G-Taylor, 1:36.
Second half
G-Grace Lesh (Jordan Stroup), 21:37; G-Emma Rolston, 20:22; G-Hailey Womer; G-Lesh (Bryner, Audrey Weger), 2:45.
Shots: G 23-4. Corners: G 15-2. Saves: Greenwood 1 (Kelsey Sheaffer); Warwick 14 (Julia Healey).