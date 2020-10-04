NORTH SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — Less than six weeks after being discovered broken and nearly beyond repair, an iconic Promise took to the skies of western Crawford County just before noon Tuesday.
“Promise” is the name given to the 14th eagle admitted for treatment at Tamarack Wildlife Center this year — the sixth of the group to test positive for lead poisoning, but the first to survive, according to Executive Director Carol Holmgren.
After recovering at Tamarack Wildlife Center, Promise was released on State Game Lands near Pymatuning Reservoir.
Her name, Holmgren explained, represents Tamarack’s two-fold commitment to birds like Promise.
“We promised her we’d do our darnedest to help her recover,” Holmgren said, “and it was a promise to keep educating about lead poisoning.”
Prevention is a much more effective approach to lead poisoning than treatment, Holmgren emphasized, citing the poor rate of survival among the eagles with lead poisoning that have been brought to Tamarack this year as well as the cost of intensive chelation treatment — about $1,000 per eagle.
In fact, when Randy Keller found Promise near Jamestown on Aug. 22, she was near another bald eagle, probably a family member, that had already died. Promise was so weak she couldn’t stand, let alone fly.
“She was incredibly weak,” Holmgren said. “She was faceplanting as she tried to stand. We did not expect her to survive the night.”
Lead fragments as small as a grain of rice can be fatal if ingested by an eagle such as Promise, due to an eagle’s acidic stomach and muscular, grinding gizzard, according to a statement from the wildlife center.
Often, Holmgren added, eagles ingest the fragments when they eat nuisance animals that have been shot. In recent years, Tamarack has seen a spike in eagles with lead poisoning in the fall when corn is ripe and woodchucks looking for food are shot and killed. Turkey vultures, hawks and owls that feed on such animals can also be affected.
To avoid the possibility of poisoning eagles and other birds, nontoxic ammunition should be used or animals should be buried after they have been shot, according to the wildlife center.
Even when exit wounds appear to show that nuisance animals that have been shot do not contain any potentially toxic materials, Holmgren said, it’s likely that lead-containing fragments have been left behind — more than enough to sicken any birds that might feed off the carcass.
Prior to the release, which was arranged with the assistance of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Promise recovered and built her stamina in a large flight building designed with eagle rehabilitation in mind. After passing a flight test and a blood exam, Promise was cleared for takeoff.