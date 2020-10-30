As one of only two coaches in Pennsylvania history with 450 career wins, Southern Columbia’s Jim Roth has reached the point in his career where he’s dueled Mike Carson on the Line Mountain sideline, to now coaching tonight’s District 4 Class 2A semifinal against the Eagles with Carson’s son Brandon as the opposing head coach.
Not a whole lot has changed over the years. The Eagles are running the same offense. It might look a little different these days, but Line Mountain quarterback Jacob Feese and halfback Garret Laudenslager have the Eagles’ a little more run-oriented than the past few seasons.
“It’s a typical Line Mountain team. They’ve run a version of the same scheme. ... Brandon likes to throw it a little more than his father, but this season, they’ve been more run-oriented than in recent years,” Roth said.
That starts with the option with Feese, Laudenslager and fullback Beau Keim. Laudenslager leads the team with 811 yards and is coming off a career-high 255 yards in last week’s win over Newport — his second 200-yard game of this short season. Feese leads the team with 14 rushing touchdowns, and has rushed for 100 yards in four of Line Mountain’s five games.
“Regardless of scheme, a running quarterback just adds more for the defense to prepare for, it’s like an extra player for an offense,” Roth said. “George Curry always used to say, ‘A good running quarterback is like playing with 12 players,’” Roth said. “The point he was trying to make is, it’s an extra blocker in the running game. Plus with the option, they are always faking in some fashion — to the up man, the pitch or even the pass.”
Roth said Line Mountain uses two types of option plays.
“They run a mid-line option which is the fake to the fullback-type of option, and attacks the middle of your defense,” Roth said. “Then they run speed option with the halfback, which attacks the perimeter of the defense. It really requires you to keep your discipline. You can’t assume anything, and leave your responsibility to help somewhere else.”
One of the Tigers’ biggest strengths this season has been their defense. It allowed its first points of the first half just last week — a field goal by Central Columbia. It’s unit with a completely different starting unit at linebacker — losing three Division I players at that spot — but they’ve barely missed a beat.
Brandon Carson said that there are two reasons the Tigers haven’t skipped a beat on that side of the ball.
“They’re fast; they’re aggressive; and they’re athletic,” Carson said. “But I think the other part of it, is they know the game plan. I think they take great pride in knowing the game plan, watching film, and going out and executing it exactly how the (Southern) coaches want them to.”
The game plan for the Eagles against the Southern Columbia offense should fairly easy to discern — stop the Tigers’ running game and force their passing attack to beat them. However, Carson said the Eagles can’t just focus on stopping Southern Columbia’s rushing attack, which has accounted for 2,194 rushing yards in six games on the field.
“Somebody else asked if we were going to load up the box, but you can’t do that,” Carson said. “We have to focus on stopping the run, but we have to be disciplined as well. We saw them at 7-on-7 in the summer, and we know what kind of athletes they have on the outside.
“We can’t worry about one part of their offense; we have to worry about all of it.”
Junior Gavin Garcia should go over 1,000 yards early in the game, he leads the team with 996 yards and 14 TDs, while sophomore Braeden Wisloski has seven rushing touchdowns. Fullback Wes Barnes, also a sophomore, has two 100-yard games in the four games he’s played this season.
However, Roth is worried about the passing game. Junior Liam Klebon won a quarterback battle, but has been 5-of-16 for just 34 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns. Roth quickly pointed out the Tigers’ struggles in the passing game can’t solely be put on Klebon’s shoulders.
“You look at the QB stats and you think he’s not playing well, but you watch the film, and his first two passes last week were right on the money, and they were dropped,” Roth said. “Sometimes it’s the QB; sometimes the receivers haven’t run the right routes; and quite frankly, we haven’t pass blocked well at times, either.”
It’s something that Roth has learned over the years that the most successful Southern teams have been balanced enough in the run and the pass, that teams couldn’t stack the box against a potent running game.
“We have good balance in the running game with our three backs, but there is going to come a game where a team is going to put eight or nine guys in the box and we do have some trouble running the ball,” Roth said. “We have to get more consistent in our passing game.”