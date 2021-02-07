MANDATA — Line Mountain capped its late-season revenge tour on Saturday, and added more highlights to the wrestling program’s future history book.
After avenging an earlier loss to Selinsgrove on Thursday, the Eagles paid back another pair of District 4 teams for previous losses by dispatching Athens and Benton en route to going 5-0 in the final, and arguably the toughest, of Line Mountain’s four dual tournaments this season.
Line Mountain set a school record for wins in a season, finishing 25-3, and senior 189-pounder Jacob Feese became the 27th Eagle to reach 100 career wins. Feese got the milestone in the first round, with a 3-2 win over Jersey Shore’s Haydn Packer.
Packer came in at 15-2. Feese was 16-1, and now stands at 104-48 for his career heading into next Saturday’s District 4 Class 2A Southern Sectional tournament at Shamokin.
Line Mountain defeated Jersey Shore 44-29, Mifflinburg 57-17, Athens 45-19, Benton 39-30 and, in the finale, West Perry on criteria (most bouts won), 37-36. Mifflinburg, competing without head coach Derek Reber (COVID-19 quarantine), was handicapped by forfeiting several weight classes.
Feese admitted that he was nervous entering that first match with 99 wins.
Not that long ago this season, Feese and his coaches had doubts that he would get his milestone win.
He got a late start because of a football injury, then the season was delayed because of the pandemic.
“But it kept getting closer and closer (to the record), and the coaches did a good job of getting us matches,” he said.
Saturday was also his first competition since making his college choice. He will attend’s King’s College in Wilkes-Barre to play football.
“That was a big weight off my shoulders because picking a college isn’t just for the next four years, it’s the 40 years after that,” he said.
Feese said he was contacted by some college wrestling coaches, but “my heart was in football.”
He narrowed his choices down to King’s and Geneva because both had civil engineering. He said he picked King’s because it would allow his parents to see his games.
Feese was one of six Eagles honored on senior day before the start of the West Perry match.
“I know the coaches talked about (it being the final home meet). I like wrestling here, but it’s really different without the crowd,” Feese said.
The other seniors were Dominick Bridi, Bryce Carl, Ian Coller, Cale King and Timmy Shingara.
Like Feese, Carl went 5-0 and improved to a career-best 29-0 on the season, highlighted by a pin over Benton’s Mason Smith.
Smith took Carl to his back at the start of the match for a lightning-quick 5-0 lead. Carl not only fought off his back, but reversed Smith and pinned him in 36 seconds.
“He put me to my back, and I had to fight off my back and give it all I got. I went out and I thought it was an easy pin, and he put me on my back right away,” Carl said.
“I didn’t expect to have an unbeaten season, but I knew I was going to have a decent season.”
Line Mountain coach Chuck Johnson said it was a perfect tournament to tune-up for the post-season. He wanted to give his wrestlers the best competition possible before the post-season.
“We wanted another shot at Benton and Athens now that we have Feese and (Aiden) Kritzer,” Johnson said. “They’re a real shot in the arm for this team.”
The two missed the previous meets with the Tigers and Wildcats.
“Benton always wrestles hard as does Athens,” Johnson said. “West Perry is a great team and Jersey Shore and Mifflinburg have some quality wrestlers which provided some great match-ups.’’
Mifflinburg assistant coach David Sheesley — filling in for Reber, who is eligible to return to the team on Monday — said, “We were missing a few guys and there were a lot of good teams here, so it was a good test going into sectionals with a lot of good matches.”
He said good matches for his kids was the main purpose of the tournament, rather than the team scores.
“We were pretty pleased with some of them and (with) others, we’ve got some things to work on, but I think we are closing the gap,” he said. “This was a pretty good test here.”
Mifflinburg’s lone unbeaten wrestler, 285-pound returning state qualifier Emmanuel Ulrich, went 5-0, with two pins, a technical fall, a decision and a forfeit.
He said Ulrich (15-0) wrestled a great match with Jersey Shore’s Lee Springman. Sheesley said the Bulldog was stalling the first two periods, but Ulrich was able to get late takedowns for a 4-1 win.
Sheesley said Ulrich will get good tests this week in duals with Hughesville and Selinsgrove, both with outstanding heavyweights.
The Selinsgrove meet will end the season, and will also be the only home meet of the season for Mifflinburg.
Senior Gabe Gramly (132) went 4-1, his only loss to longtime workout partner Gable Strickland of Benton. Gramly, a three-time state qualifier and returning PIAA eight-place medalist, improved to 15-2 (109-37 career).
Line Mountain Duals
Round 1
Line Mountain 44, Jersey Shore 29
113: Brody Long (LM) won by forfeit; 120: Aidan Kritzer (LM) won by forfeit; 126: Lane Schadel (LM) won by forfeit; 132: Mason Leshock (LM) won by forfeit; 138: Liam Goodrich (JS) tech. fall Max Bingaman, 16-1, 2:38; 145: Ian Coller (LM) tech. fall Gabe Andrus, 19-4, 6:00; 152: Bryce Carl (LM) won by forfeit; 160: Tyler Bauder (JS) pinned Chandon Maurer, 2:55; 172: Cale King (LM) won by forfeit; 189: Jacob Feese (LM) dec. Haydn Packer, 3-2; 215: Dyllian Ross (JS) won by forfeit; 285: Lee Springman (JS) won by forfeit; 106: Brock Weiss (JS) pinned Nolan Baumert, 5:55.
West Perry 50, Mifflinburg 20
113: Deven Jackson (WP) tech. fall Dylan Starr, 20-4 3:29; 120: Blain Puchalsky (WP)dec. Brady Struble, 4-2; 126: Gabe Gramly (M) pinned Adam Rea, 1:34; 132: Nolen Zeigler (WP) pinned Jeremy Page, :54; 138: Justice Hockenberry-Folk (WP) won by forfeit; 145: Troy Bingaman (M) maj. dec. Carter Nace, 14-3; 152: Joe Saylor (WP) won by forfeit; 160: Dayton Seidel (WP) won by forfeit; 172: Tyler Wonders (WP) pinned Jonathan Melendez, 1:19; 189: Brad Morrison (WP) won by forfeit; 215: Quentin Doane (M) pinned Kaleb Cordell, :33; 285: Emmanuel Ulrich (M) maj. dec. Josh Trostle, 11-2; 106: Ashtyn Leigh (WP) won by forfeit.
Other score: Benton 46, Athens 30
Round 2
Line Mountain 57, Mifflinburg 17
120: Kritzer (LM) pinned Struble, 2:21; 126: Gramley (M) tech. fall Schadel, 16-1, 4:21; 132: Leshock (LM) pinned Page, :19; 138: Bingaman (LM) won by forfeit; 145: Coller (LM) dec. Bingaman, 4-0; 152: Carl (LM) won by forfeit; 160: Maurer (LM) won by forfeit; 172: King (LM) pinned Melendez, 1:40; 189: Feese (M) won by forfeit; 215: Doane (M) won by forfeit; 285: Ulrich (M) won by forfeit; 106: Baumert (LM) won by forfeit; 113: Long (LM) pinned Starr, 1:33.
Other scores: West Perry 52, Athens 22; Benton 31, Jersey Shore 21
Round 3
Line Mountain 45, Athens 19
126: Schadel (LM) tech. fall Jacob Courtney, 15-0, 5:56; 132: Bingaman (LM) tech. fall McGrath, 1:50; 138: Leshock (LM) maj. dec, Kaden Setzer, 18-6; 145: Coller (LM) pinned Forbes, :59; 152: Carl (LM) dec. Bathgate, 9-3; 160: Karter Rude (A) pinned Maurer, 1:46; 172: Zachary Stafursky (A) dec. King, 4-3; 189: Feese (LM) pinned Colin Rosh, :24; 215: Dominick Bridi (LM) won by forfeit; 285: Joshua Nittinger (A) won by forfeit; 106: Baumert (LM) won by forfeit; 113: Brody Long (LM) dec. Joshua Courtney, 13-6; 120: Gavin Bradley (A) maj. dec Kritzer, 12-3.
Jersey Shore 36, Mifflinburg 26
126: Page (M) won by forfeit; 132: Gramly (M) tech. fall Liam Goodrich, 15-0, 2nd period; 138: Shane Gardner (JS) won by forfeit; 145: Bingaman (M) won by forfeit; 152: Gabe Andrus (JS) won by forfeit; 160: Tyler Bauder (JS) won by forfeit; 172: Jonathan Smith (JS) pinned Melendez, 1:56; 189: double forfeit; 215: Haydn Packer (JS) pinned Doane, 1:40; 285: Ulrich (M) dec. Lee Springman, 5-2; 106: double forfeit; 113: Brock Weiss (JS) pinned Starr, 1:07; 120: Struble (JS) won by forfeit.
Other score: West Perry 36, Benton 33
Round 4
Line Mountain 39, Benton 30
132: Gable Strickland (B) pinned Bingaman, 1:56; 138: Leshock (LM) pinned Kaden Temple, 2:29; 145: Coller (LM) tech. fall Remington Morrow, 17-1, 2:00; 152: Carl (LM) pinned Mason Smith, :36; 160: Nolan Lear (B) pinned Maurer, :30; 172: King (LM) dec. Mason Michael, 3-2; 189: Feese (LM) pinned Jacob Bobersky, 5:55; 215: Zach Poust (B) won by forfeit; 285: Andrew Wolfe (B) won by forfeit; 106: Chase Burke (B) pinned Baumert, 5:17; 113: Kritzer (LM) won by forfeit; 120: Schadel (LM) dec. Ethan Kolb, 9-2.
Athens 44, Mifflinburg 24
132: Jacob Courtney (A) pinned Page, :17; 138: Kaden Setzer (A) won by forfeit; 145: Bingaman (M) pinned Lucas Forbes, :36; 152: Christopher Bathgate (A) won by forfeit; 160: Karter Rude (A) won by forfeit; 172: Stafursky (A) pinned Melendez, 1:42; 189: Colin Rosh (A) won by forfeit; 215: Doane (M) won by forfeit; 285: Ulrich (M) pinned Joshua Nittinger, 2:17; 106: double forfeit; 113: Joshua Courtney (A) dec. Starr, 7-0; 120: Gavin Bradley (A) tech. fall Struble, 16-0, 2nd period; 126: Gramly (M) pinned Gavin McGrath, :47.
Other score: West Perry 46, Jersey Shore 27
Round 5
Line Mountain 35, West Perry 34
138: Hockenberry-Folk (WP) tech. fall Bingaman, 16-0, 2:32; 145: Coller (LM) pinned Nace, :48; 152: Carl (LM) pinned Saylor, 1:05; 160: Maurer (LM) pinned Seidel, 3:29; 170: Wonders (WP) pinned King, :47; 189: Feese (LM) dec. Morrison, 4-1; 215: Cordell (WP) won by forfeit; 285: Trostle (WP) won by forfeit; 106: Baumert (LM) dec. Ashtyn Leigh, 7-3; 113: Jackson (WP) tech. fall Long, 16-0, 4:00; 120: Kritzer (LM) maj. dec. Blain Puchalsky, 9-1; 126: Schadel (LM) won by forfeit; 132: Nolan (WP) pinned Mason Leshock, 2:26.
LM won on criteria D, most wins (7-6)
Benton 49, Mifflinburg 18
138: Morrow (B) won by forfeit; 145: Bingaman (M) pinned Smith, 1:44; 152: Stevens (B) won by forfeit; 160: Lear (B) won by forfeit; 172: Michael (B) won by forfeit; 189: Bobersky (B) pinned Melendez, :31; 215: Poust (B) dec. Doane, 11-7; 285: Ulrich (M) pinned Wolfe, 4:00; 106: double forfeit; 113: Burke (B) pinned Starr, :32; 120: Struble (M) won by forfeit; 126: Strickland (B) maj. dec. Gramly, 9-12.
Other score: Athens defeated Jersey Shore.
Standings: Line Mountain, 5-0; West Perry, 4-1; Benton, 3-2; Athens, 2-3; Jersey Shore, 1-4; Mifflinburg, 0-5.