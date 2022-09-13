MILLERSTOWN — Miley Brezgel heard the buzz about starting her varsity field hockey career with three shutouts.
Believe it or not, it should only grow louder after she was on the wrong side of a 6-2 loss to Greenwood on Tuesday.
The Line Mountain freshman had a remarkable debut in the Tri-Valley League rivalry, making 14 first-half saves while defending almost every square inch of the cage. It's not far-fetched to think the host Wildcats would have scored in the teens if not for Brezgel.
"It's hard to think when you give up six, but she was really good," said Greenwood coach Kent Houser. "It could have been way worse. She made some really good stops, not just ones that we pounded at her."
Brezgel was introduced to the Wildcats fresh off their Red Lion Tournament championship and just as they've begun to click on offense. They dominated possession and threatened throughout the first half. Despite the Eagles' trademark gritty circle defense, led by seniors Christine Horning and Alana Martz, Greenwood forced Brezgel to the ground, from post to post, and even to the upper-left corner in one instance to keep it a 2-0 game at halftime.
"It's a lot of fun," said Brezgel. "It's definitely very stressful, especially being a freshman, but I think it's a lot of fun, and that's why I play field hockey.
"Especially because they didn't just have shots to goalie. There were a lot around (the cage), and I really like the challenge."
Audrey Weger notched a natural hat trick in the second half for her third consecutive multi-goal game (and fourth overall), and Bekah Brinser added three assists as Greenwood pulled away to win the teams' first meeting since Line Mountain won a thrilling state quarterfinal in overtime last season.
"Greenwood's going to score — that's just how it is," said Eagles coach Maggie Fessler. "If you want to win, you just have to score more, and really stop the play before they get to the circle and limit the corners that they get. It was just a matter of trying to score more."
Houser said the Wildcats (8-0 overall, 3-0 TVL) scrapped some early-season offensive looks in favor of the attack that has produced 17 goals in their last three games. One change brought all-state senior Jordan Stroup from the defensive end, where she put less stress on a twice-repaired right knee, to her original home in the midfield.
Perhaps a more impactful adjustment, however, is Greenwood's growing comfort level with sophomore forward Brinser's blazing speed on the right flank. She was able to turn the possession created by Stroup and senior Allie Howell in the middle of the field into an instant threat with her lightning-quick carry upfield and strong crosses.
"She did a great job of it tonight," said Houser. "At least three of our goals came that way — one was from the other side from Gracie (Roush) — but we got that textbook: endline, cross, up, goal. Through the years we've really tried to look for those people that really have that burst of speed and put them over there, whether it's Hailey (Womer), or, going back, Hattie Kuhns and Brittany Fleisher. That's part of the way we play."
Wildcats senior Sydney Cameron was the first player to beat Brezgel this season, taking a flick from Brinser off a rebound during a corner opportunity and lifting it up and in from right to left across the goal face 7 1/2 minutes in.
"I think (allowing a goal) helps, almost, sometimes — not that you want a goal to come in," Brezgel. "I was able to take a deep breath and play."
Brezgel turned back Weger on a corner chance later in the first quarter, and she went to the Dar Roush Memorial Field grass for another save. Roush collected the rebound and quickly found an opening for her fifth goal of the year at the 3:41 mark.
For the next 18-plus minutes of the half, Greenwood continued to attack an Eagles team that was held without a first-half shot, and Brezgel handled every threat her teammates couldn't diffuse. The probable goals reached at least a half-dozen, but it was still 2-0 at the break.
"She was a little nervous in the beginning," said Fessler. "A freshman, coming out and starting against a Greenwood team, you're bound to be nervous, but she played a heckuva game."
Brezgel's most dynamic save came with a little more than a minute to play in the half when Howell worked the ball into the right side of the of the circle and made a bid for the upper-left corner of the cage. Brezgel, with an instinctive jumping jack, stretched her stick's blade to the corner in time to deflect the shot.
Weger scored twice within a 101-second span of the third with two brilliant finishes. She filled a lane through the left side of the circle and ran onto a Brinser cross that passed beyond one Wildcat to Weger for a reverse-stick shot. Shortly after, Weger scorched the grass with a straightaway drive for a 4-0 lead. She added her team-high 12th of the season early in the fourth.
"She's really been getting better the last few games, having a better idea of where to get to," said Houser, "and she and Gracie, I think, do a pretty good job of playing off each other."
Brooke Barwick, who had hat tricks in two of the Eagles' first three games, scored with 7:55 to play. Taylor Rothermel added her third goal to make it 5-2 before Roush scored with 21 seconds left.
"Not saying that (we played) less-skilled teams, but (Greenwood) definitely put up more of a challenge," said Brezgel, who finished with 16 saves. "They had more players coming down into the circle, and they had very accurate passes. They really were playing heads-up field hockey."
GREENWOOD 6, LINE MOUNTAIN 2
First quarter
G-Sydney Cameron (Bekah Brinser), 7:25; G-Gracie Roush, 3:41.
Third quarter
G-Audrey Weger (Brinser), 10:41; G-Weger (Brinser), 9:00.
Fourth quarter
G-Weger (Roush), 10:55; LM-Brooke Barwick, 7:55; LM-Taylor Rothermel, 1:27; G-Roush, 21.0.
Shots: G 22-5. Corners: G 9-3. Defensive saves: Greenwood 1 (Cameron). Saves: Line Mountain 16 (Miley Brezgel); Greenwood 3 (Lydia Miller).
JV score: Greenwood 7-1.