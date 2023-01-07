MANDATA — After missing four days of practice with a fever and sore throat, Kohen Shingara might have still been feeling the effects of the illness when he took the mat in Saturday’s Line Mountain Duals I Tournament.
The Line Mountain sophomore picked up a forfeit win the first time out, then got pinned by Wyalusing Valley’s Aiden Hunsinger in the next match.
The Eagles’ 160-pounder appeared to be going down to defeat in the next round as well, trailing Daniel Boone’s Jared Hewitt 5-4 in the final seconds.
Shingara was not ready to see his opponent’s hand raised in victory this time.
On a restart with less than five seconds left, Shingara hit Hewitt with a dump and got the takedown just before the buzzer sounded for a 6-5 win.
“You just gotta focus on the little details, make sure you really process what’s going on,” he said “But sometimes it goes so fast you don’t know what’s happening. You hit the move and you’re there.’’
The son of three-time Line Mountain state champion Mike Shingara, added, “It was amazing, a great feeling. With not feeling well, it was great to get that win.”
Line Mountain coach Josh Phillips said it was a gutsy win.
“He was really sick (earlier in the week), he was in bed for four days with a 102 (degree) fever,”
Phillips said Shingara was feeling down after the first match and saying he couldn’t breathe, but “we told him, ‘hey, you’re wrestling so play through it and after the match, take care of it. But if you’re going to wrestle, wrestle.’ ‘’
Shingara took those words to heart, with his dramatic win over Hewitt, avenging a 4-2 sudden-victory loss to the Blazers’ senior in last month’s season-opening Tom Best Memorial Tournament in Williamsport.
“He just had to have a little belief in himself; he had to not worry about being sick and just wrestle,” Phillips said. ”It’s nice to see when you turn matches around.’’
Shingara was pinned in 1:49 the next round, but that was in the middle of a 69-0 loss to powerful Malvern Prep, a team that came in 11-1, its only loss to national power Blair Academy of New Jersey. Shingara bounced back with a fall of his own, decking Tri-Valley’s Hogan Troutman in 23 seconds.
Line Mountain freshman Max Johnson, at 189, made the most of his time in the tournament, despite facing Tri-Valley’s returning state medalist and three-time state qualifier Jacob Scheib and Malvern Prep standout Nick Wehmeyer, who was fourth in the prestigious PowerAde Tournament this year.
Johnson lost an 11-2 major to Wehmeyer and got pinned by Scheib in 1:36.
“I felt pretty good today, going 3-2. I could have done better, but I’ll take it,’’ he said. “I wrestled good kids, that always helps, getting good competition.’’
Phillips said, “He’s just a ninth-grader, but he’s going to be tough. He’s not there but he’s working hard, he’s getting stronger and faster. He needs more confidence but he‘s tough and he’s going to win a lot of matches this year yet.’’
But like Shingara (both finished 3-2 on the day), Johnson said he thought wrestling that caliber of the opponent would benefit them in the long run.
The Eagles (2-6) went 1-4 on the day, the lone win coming against a winless Pequea Valley squad that is even more shorthanded than their hosts.
Meanwhile, the Friars of Malvern Prep, have two wrestling teams and brought their “A’’ team to Mandata and it showed. Prep lost only 5 individual bouts on the day on the way to a 5-0 record while outscoring their opponents 325-36.
Shingara said, “Wrestling teams like Malvern, it gives us a look. It shows us that we need work, and this year and next year we’ll get there.‘’
Shingara needs only to look at his own family to see what hard work can do.
Also competing in the tournament was his cousin, Daniel Boone junior 189-pounder Tucker Hogan, who is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 3A, having placed third in the state tournament last season.
“We don’t see each other often, but we mess around and roll around,” Shingara said of Hogan, adding that he would love to get a chance to wrestle him in the future. “That would be great.’’
“He puts a lot of work into it,” Shingara said.
Phillips said the shutout loss to the Friars will not hurt his team’s confidence.
“When you’re down a couple of kids and some of the kids haven’t wrestled that much, they can put a lot of pressure on themselves,” he said. “Honestly we want to win, I don’t like to lose, but we’re not putting pressure on those guys.’’
The Eagles coach said that the Friars are doing the same stuff as his team, but “with more power, more oomph, more confidence, and it works.”
He added, “They are a good team and they’re going to that school to wrestle. We have to move on, but we‘re not going to shy away from tough matches, that’s for sure.”
Although Malvern Prep prevented the Eagles from having any unbeaten wrestlers, both junior Nolan Baumert (133) and senior Lane Schadel (145) finished 4-1 on the day and sophomore Bradyn Schadel (114) went 3-2.
LINE MOUNTAIN DUALS
Round one
Line Mountain, bye.
Other scores: Wyalusing Valley 63, Pequea Valley 10; Daniel Boone 41. Tri-Valley 21; Pennridge 65, Palmerton 6; Malvern Prep 65, Mount Union 10.
Round two
Line Mountain 58, Pequea Valley 6
133: Nolan Baumert (LM) won by forfeit; 139: Ethan Lenker (LM) pinned Ashlee Hershey,:52; 145: Double forfeit; 152: Lane Schadel (LM) pinned Jovanni Candelario, 2:41; 160: Dalton Schadel (LM) won by forfeit; 172: Kohen Shingara (LM) won by forfeit; 189: Max Johnson (LM) pinned Zach Hollenbaugh, 2:58; 215: Double Forfeit; 285: Jackson Kauwell (LM) won by forfeit;107: Katrina Kilby (PV) won by forfeit; 114: Bradyn Schadel (LM) tech. fall Lincoln Houck,17-2 4:19; 121: Travis Hause (LM) won by forfeit; 127: Chris Walker (LM) won by forfeit.
Other scores: Malvern Prep 69, Wyalusing Valley 6; Pennridge 61, Tri-Valley 18; Mount Union 57, Palmerton 15; Daniel Boone.
Round three
Wyalusing Valley 39, Line Mountain 20
139: Cade McMicken (WV) dec. Lenker, 11-6 145: L. Schadel, (LM) tech .fall Reuben Kinney,19-4, 4:00; 152: double forfeit; 160: Ayden Hunsinger, (WV) pinned Shingara, 3:39; 172: Isaac Shaffer (LM) dec. Ethan Vanderpool, 7-6; 189: Johnson (LM) dec, Alex Hunsinger, 9-2; 215: Micheal Newman (WV) won by forfeit; 285: Zachary Fenton (WV) pinned Kauwell, 1:54; 107: Isaiah Harvey (WV) won by forfeit; 114: B. Schadel (LM) won by forfeit; 121: Cole Patrick (WV) pinned Hause, 1:05; 127: Clayton Carr (WV) pinned Walker,1:54; 133: Nolan Baumert (LM) tech. fall Jonathan Earle, 16-1 2:27.
Other scores: Malvern Prep 59, Daniel Boone 14; Pennridge 42, Mount Union 20; Palmerton 40, Pequea Valley 12; Tri-Valley, bye.
Round four
Daniel Boone 39, Line Mountain 23
145: L. Schadel (LM) dec. Brett Marchiano,8-2; 152: Ryan Poore (DB) won by forfeit; 160: Shingara (LM) dec. Jared Hewitt, 6-5; 172: Khyree Inman (DB) pinned Shaffer,:42) 189: Tucker Hogan (DB) won by forfeit; 215: Johnson (LM) pinned Jamie Harris, 2:39; 285: Jordan Meyer (DB) pinned Kauwell,:58; 107: double forfeit; 114: Jackson Drumheller (DB) dec. B. Schadel, 7-2; 121: Hause (LM) won by forfeit; 127: Dean Houser (DB) pinned Walker. :36; 133: Baumert (LM) tech. fall Bradley Floria,16-1, 4:31; 139: Nolan Brown (DB) pinned Lenker, 2:41.
Other scores: Malvern Prep 63, Pennridge 6; Wyalusing 47, Palmerton 21; Mount Union 42, Tri-Valley 21; Pequea Valley, bye.
Round five
Malvern Prep 69, Line Mountain 0
152: Nathan Rickards (MP) won by forfeit; 160: Reed Fulmer (MP) tech. fall Shingara,16-0, 1:49; 172: Duncan Christensen (MP) pinned Shaffer, 1:38; 189: Nick Wehmeyer (MP) maj. dec. Johnson, 11-2; 215: Stosh Zalota (MP) won by forfeit; 285: Phillip Tabasso (MP) pinned Kauwel,1:10; 107: double forfeit; 114: Tyler Conroy (MP) pinned B. Schadel, 1:10; 121: Tommy Link (MP) pinned Hause, 1:10; 127: Nick Oneill (MP) pinned Walker,:34) 133: Jack Consiglio (MP) pinned Baumert,1:33; 139: Spencer Barnhart (MP) pinned Lenker.1:08; 145: Sean ODonnell (MP) pinned L. Schadel; 5:06.
Other scores: Daniel Boone 49, Wyalusing Valley 23; Tri-Valley 45, Palmerton 27; Mount Union 69, Pequea Valley 0; Pennridge, bye.
Round six:
Tri-Valley 39, Line Mountain 34
160: Shingara (LM) pinned Hogan Troutman,:23; 172: Owen Fortna (TV) dec. Shaffer, 8-5; 189: Jake Scheib (TV) pinned Johnson,1:26) 215: Braxton Schwartz (TV) won by forfeit; 285: Justis Troutman (TV) pinned Kauwell, 1:21) 107: Owen Wolfgang (TV) won by forfeit; 114: B. Schadel (LM) maj. dec, Jaxon Bruso, 10-1; 121: Hause (LM) won by forfeit; 127: Wyatt Leitzel (TV) pinned Walker, 3:11; 133: Baumert (LM) pinned Hunter Troutman, 1:02; 139: Carson Yourey (TV) pinned Lenker, 3:38; 145: L. Schadel (LM) pinned Kayden Lucas,:43; 152: D. Schadel (LM) pinned Cole Gemberling,:34)
Other scores: Pennridge 45, Daniel Boone 27; all others, bye.