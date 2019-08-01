Eagles hope to cure turnover bug

MECHANICSBURG — Even though Brandon Carson is hoping to keep his Line Mountain football team focused from one week to the next, the fourth-year head coach might offer a timely reminder about what happened a season ago.
Especially since self-inflicted wounds tormented a talented group throughout a frustrating campaign that ended with the Eagles (4-7) falling to eventual PIAA Class 2A champion Southern Columbia in the opening round of the District 4 playoffs.
And, difficult finish aside, Carson & Co. talked confidently and positively about what awaits a smallish yet experienced side as they gathered Wednesday at the combined Tri-Valley League/Mid-Penn Conference football media day festivities at PennLive.
Since Williams Valley, Tri-Valley and Pine Grove are leaving for the Schuylkill League after this season, the remaining TVL programs will be part of a fifth Mid-Penn division when the 2020 season convenes. Hence, the combined gathering.
“Our whole season is going to rest on being able to fix the mental parts of our game,” said Carson, referring to the 34 turnovers and slew of untimely penalties that frustrated the Eagles throughout last season. “If we can get that stuff cleaned up, there’s no reason why we can’t win the league and finish in the top four of the district.
“If we can take care of the mental stuff, we have the players,” continued Carson, whose club will open the season at home on Aug. 23 against Tamaqua.
“We have the players and the potential to do well.”
“Obviously, you don’t want to dwell on the past, but you want to learn from it,” senior two-way lineman Colton Schwartz added. “So, it was mental mistakes. This year we want to reflect on it, but we don’t want to dwell on it when it becomes game day.”
While the Eagles graduated several experienced two-way linemen in Cam Gaw, Noah Shaffer and Wyatt Wehry, Schwartz is one of the veterans returning up front. Also back are seniors Dillon Bohner and Colton Smith, along with junior Dominick Bridi.
And those experienced linemen will be counted on to provide three-year starting quarterback Evan Herb with the time needed to get the ball wide to an assortment of wideouts that includes Cody Ebersole, Garret Laudenslager and Aidan Herb.
Junior inside linebacker Ki Phillips — the Eagles’ top returning tackler after amassing 79 stops — is ticketed for tailback and likely will get plenty of touches for a Line Mountain squad returning starters on defense and seven on the offensive side of the ball.
Still, it’s about getting the big fellas up front working cohesively and constructively so the rest of the attack can hum efficiently. And they know it.
“I would agree that up front is like the most important part (on offense),” Bohner said. “You’ve got to play all series. Because if your back is not comfortable, your quarterback, your running back, it could affect how they play if they’re not confident that we’re going to get a hole open or give them time to complete a pass.
“The lines are the dirty work. You don’t get a lot of recognition or the big articles or anything like that. The satisfaction for the offensive line is if you’re putting points on the board and so your running backs and receivers can do their thing.”
And that also means staying as clean as possible — on a number of fronts.
“It’s really important that these guys prove to themselves that last year was last year and this year is this year,” added Carson, who expects the Eagles to go to work with a smallish roster in the low 30s. “We have the potential and we have the ability, it’s just executing. It’s just that all of these guys have to believe in it and see it.”
Millersburg hoping to halt winless skid
With veteran players at the skill positions and up front, Millersburg hopes to bring an end to the 31-game slide its been on as soon as possible.
Maybe as early as Week 1, when the Indians entertain Nativity.
“That first win, that’s the main goal,” admitted 6-3, 215-pound senior quarterback Aiden Harman, who last season threw for nearly 1,000 yards and 13 scores. “Once we get there, it’s going to take a lot off our shoulders and make us work harder. And once we get the feeling of winning, it’s just going to motivate us even more.”
What helps is the Indians also return junior back Chance Crawford and a squadron of receivers including juniors Caden Feaster and Kyle Casner, as well as seniors Jonathon Snyder, Keaton Wilbert and Gavin Adamire. Feaster also can play quarterback. Retaining experienced linemen such as Jaden Green, Lukas Zimmerman and Matt Campbell — among others — is another plus for the numbers-challenged Indians.
“It’s huge,” third-year head coach Aaron Wright said of having a veteran roster. “It’s very neat just to see the confidence that these guys have now. They’ve been getting beat around since they were freshmen. They took some smacks.
“To see that, it’s different,” Wright continued. “When we did the preseason stuff, the 11-on-11s, it’s more like these kids have confidence. We had some success and we got to see their eyes light up and say, ‘We can do this.’”
It’s also the second straight season the Indians will be utilizing the Spread offense and flinging the ball over the yard, so Harman & Co. are much more familiar and much more comfortable with the mechanics. Hey, Millersburg threw 16 touchdown passes last.
One year earlier, Millersburg scored just once through the air.
“It’s much easier now,” Harman said. “We have a bunch of returning players, so everyone’s there, everyone’s practicing and we’re all getting our timing down.”
Eventually, the determined Indians will begin preparing for their home opener against a Nativity group that last season won 48-27 — despite the ‘Burg gaining 441 total yards.
They’re hoping the outcome will be different this time around.
“We’re trying to take it day by day,” Harman added. “Work each day to get better at things we can get better at. We’re not completely focused on that first game yet.”