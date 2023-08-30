Line Mountain opened some eyes last week, winning its first opening game since 2017, but it wasn’t just the victory.
It was the manner in which they annihilated the Wildcats, getting the game to the mercy rule.
Friday night is a chance for the Eagles to measure themselves against the three-time defending District 4 Class 3A champions when they travel to face Danville.
“Mentally (the victory) was gigantic. We’ve always had that belief in the kids, but they didn’t believe in themselves,” Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson said. “This group believes in themselves as a unit, and it’s hard to fake confidence.”
Carson said it’s the first time in a long time his Eagles are playing against a favored opponent, and they relish the challenge.
“They are looking forward to challenge,” Carson said. “They see that as a measuring stick (game), and they want to see where they stand. I’m happy we’ve had that change of attitude.”
Like last week’s Danville opponent — Bloomsburg — the Eagles got run off the field pretty quickly, and have avoided what’s become a patented Ironmen three- or four-touchdown run that’s buried plenty of opponents over the last 15 games.
Madden Patrick threw for four touchdowns and ran for another, and the team totaled 335 total yards in a rout of the Panthers that was in the mercy rule in the second half. Bo Sheptock added 90 yards on the ground.
“They might not be as explosive as last year, but it’s pretty close,” Carson said. “But we are much better equipped this season to deal with it. We were so young last year, and a little beat up early in the season. It’s going to be a difficult task. They really gashed us throwing the ball.”
Danville’s first-year coach Carl Majer said despite the score the Ironmen were far from perfect in the win over the Panthers.
“There is a lot of the little things that we didn’t do well,” Majer said. “If we execute like we can, we should be okay.”
Carson said that his secondary is in a better position to deal with the Ironmen’s passing game, and Majer worries about the Eagles’ pass rush. Sophomore defensive end Max Johnson had three sacks in the opener.
“If we have trouble with him one-on-one, we might have to double-team him,” Majer said. “He was disruptive (in the first game).”
Carson said it’s going to take a team effort to keep the pressure on Patrick and the Danville offense.
“Max is going to draw attention, but it has to be a team effort. It can’t be just Max getting to the quarterback,” Carson said. “We have to make them drive the football, and not let them have some of those big plays.”
And that brings Carson to what may be his best defense against the Ironmen. It’s veer-option offense that had both of its running backs — Ian Bates and Nolan Baumert — top 100 yards on the ground, and sophomore quarterback Kaiden Maurer completed 4-of-5 passes for 132 yards and another three touchdowns.
“We have to shorten the game,” Carson said. “We have to be able to move the ball, and score touchdowns. We can’t give them the ball with turnovers.”
Majer added, “It’s a matter of staying disciplined on defense. It’s been an emphasis all week. If we don’t stay home (on defense), they’ll hit some plays on us.”