CAMP HILL — Line Mountain rolled up more than 100 yards of offense than Camp Hill, but the Eagles fell behind by three scores before rallying in a 35-28 loss to the Lions in the opener for both teams in Midd-Penn Conference action Friday night.
Daniel Shuster threw four touchdowns passes — three to Cam Ochs — for Camp Hill as the host Lions built leads of 28-7 and 35-14.
Jacob Feese ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles, while Garrett Laudenslager added 102 rushing yards and a TD. Line Mountain finished with 394 yards of offense, and limited the Lions to 2 yards on 18 rushes.
Camp Hill 35, Line Mountain 28
Line Mtn (0-1) 0 0 14 14 — 28
Camp Hill (1-0) 7 7 14 7 — 35
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
CH-Cam Ochs 24 pass from Daniel Shuster (Shuster kick)
Second quarter
CH-Austin Graham 44 pass from Shuster (Shuster kick)
Third quarter
LM-Beau Keim 5 run (Brayden Boyer kick)
CH-Ochs 65 pass from Shuster (Shuster kick)
CH-Christian Doi 43 fumble return (Shuster kick)
LM-Jacob Feese 11 run (Boyer kick)
Fourth quarter
CH-Ochs 45 pass from Shuster (Shuster kick)
LM-Feese 1 run (Boyer kick)
LM-Garret Laudenslager 10 run (Boyer kick)
Team statistics
LM CH
First downs 22 7
Rushes-net yards 52-292 18-2
Passing yards 102 261
Passing 8-17-1 10-20-0
Fumbles-lost 3-1 0-0
Penalties 7-35 7-70
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Line Mountain: — Jacob Feese 26-138, 2 TDs, Garret Laudenslaguer 16-102, TD; Beau Keim 10-52, TD. Camp Hill: Grant Bayesa 3-15; Daniel Shuster 6-0; Peter Chelap 4-0; Christian Doi 3-(-1); Team 2-(12).
PASSING — Line Mountain: Feese 8-17-1 for 102 yards; Camp Hill: Shuster 10-19-0 for 261 yards, 4 TDs; Doi 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Line Mountain: Jace Hackenburg 3-67; Brayden Boyer 2-23; Laudenslager 2-7; Tyler Bradley 1-4. Camp Hill: Cam Ochs 3-134, 3 TDs; Bayesa 4-41; Doi 2-43; Austin Graham 1-44, TD.
n Central Columbia 42,
Midd-West 20
MIDDLEBURG — For nearly the entire first quarter of the first football game at Sports Boosters Athletic Park, the Mustangs defense held the Blue Jays in check, not allowing a first down on the first three drives in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II matchup.
However, once Central Columbia got going, Midd-West had no answer.
Troy Johnson scored on a 7-yard TD run with just 17 seconds left in the first quarter, and that led to the visitors scoring 42 points by halftime.
Johnson ran for 172 yards and three touchdowns for Central Columbia (2-1 overall and HAC-II).
Hunter Wolfley ran for 167 yards and three touchdowns for the Mustangs (0-3 overall and HAC-II).
Central Columbia 42,
Midd-West 20
Central Col. (2-1) 7 35 0 0 — 42
Midd-West (0-3) 0 0 7 13 — 20
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
CC—Troy Johnson 7 run (Mason Yorty kick), :17
Second quarter
CC—Eli Morrison 62 punt return (Yorty kick), 11:29
CC—Johnson 17 run (Yorty kick), 10:01
CC—Morrison 27 pass from Garrett McNelis (Yorty kick), 5:44
CC—Johnson 49 run (Yorty kick), 4:14
CC—Logan Gillapsy 6 pass from Logan Welkom (Yorty kick), :22
Third quarter
MW—Hunter Wolfley 19 run (Ethan Schliff kick), :00
Fourth quarter
MW—Wolfley 38 run (Schliff kick), 6:45
MW—Wolfley 32 run (Schliff kick), 4:33
Team statistics
CC MW
First downs 10 11
Rushes-net yards 25-179 31-107
Passing yards 77 92
Passing 7-16-0 7-16-1
Fumbles-lost 1-1 4-2
Penalties-yard 2-21 1-5
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Central Columbia: Troy Johnson 12-172, 3 TDs; Gage Chipeleski 3-13; Isaac Kester 1-8; Garrett McNelis 1-3; Auston Rainier 3-(-2); Logan Welkom 3-(-4); Eli Book 1-(-4); Ryan Hons 1-(-7). Midd-West: Hunter Wolfley 17-167, 3 TDs; Trey Lauver 6-24; Shawn Lightner 1-(-1); Austin Dorman 1-(-4); Christian Regester 4-(-22); Team 2-(-37).
PASSING — Central Columbia: Welkom 3-9-0 for 36 yard, TD; McNelis 2-5-0 for 26 yards, TD; Hons 2-2-0, for 15 yards. Midd-West: Regester 7-16-1, 92 yards.
RECEIVING — Central Columbia: Logan Gillapsy 2-30, TD; Eli Morrison 1-27, TD; Mason Yorty 1-15; Rainier 1-6; Chipeleski 1-0; Zach Smith 1-(-1). Midd-West: Eli Swan 4-51; Wolfley 1-37; Dorman 1-3; Ben Umstead 1-1.