Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is under fire for a series of Instagram posts featuring anti-Semitic quotes falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler
On Sunday, Jackson highlighted several paragraphs that purport to quote Hitler saying Black people were the "real Children of Israel" and falsely claim that white Jewish people were secretly behind horrendous acts of violence against people of color, including lynching.
After receiving harsh criticism for sharing the passage — which has long since been debunked as an internet meme attempting to claim Hitler was not a racist — Jackson posted a new message claiming his post was misunderstood, and that he has "no hatred" in his heart towards anyone, including the Jewish community.
But Jackson also re-shared a specific paragraph with very direct anti-Semitic language about Jewish people extorting America, highlighting the passage with the text, "This ^^^^^."
Jackson's anti-Semitic comments drew harsh criticism from former many Eagles fans on social media, including former Eagles president Joe Banner, who called the receiver's comments "absolutely indefensible."
"If a white player said anything about [African-Americans] as outrageous as what DeSean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss," Banner wrote.
Temple University professor Marc Lamont Hill called Jackson's Instagram post "disappointing and disturbing," writing on Twitter, "There's no defending it."
In addition to the anti-Semitic passages, Jackson shared several quotes featuring religious leader Louis Farrakhan, who has been described as anti-Semitic by both the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Jackson also shared several posts casting a dubious eye toward a potential coronavirus vaccine. In one, Jackson referred to philanthropist Melinda Gates, the wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, as a "dumb broad" after she advocated for Black people and Native Americans to be among the first to obtain any vaccine due to their increased risk factors to the virus.
Neither Jackson nor the Eagles could immediately be reached for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
