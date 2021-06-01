WILLIAMSPORT — Kaely Walshaw is one of the few Line Mountain softball players who experienced the Eagles' run to a district championship in 2019.
So the young Line Mountain softball team got a pep talk before Tuesday's much-delayed Class 2A semifinal with Muncy at Elm Park.
"We talked to them about some of us being here before," Walshaw said. "(They need) to know how hard you have to play (to get a championship)."
The Eagles didn't take long to dispose of the Indians as Walshaw drove in three runs, and Kya Matter tossed a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts in an 11-0 five-inning win.
Line Mountain (18-3) advanced to face Wyalusing, an 11-1 winner over East Juniata in the other semifinal, in Thursday's District 4 Class 2A championship at 4:30 p.m. at Elm Park. It's a rematch of the 2019 championship game, won by the Eagles, 4-0.
The Eagles also qualified for the PIAA playoffs for the second straight season.
"I didn't really have to motivate these girls at all this season," Line Mountain coach Butch Fessler said. "They've had the same goal — get back to the district championship game — since the beginning of the season."
It didn't take long for Line Mountain to show why it's the top seed in the playoffs. Matter got two strikeouts and a comebacker to retire No. 4 Muncy in order in the top of the first inning.
Matter led off the bottom of the inning with a single. Brooke Novinger sacrificed her to second, but Matter didn't stop at second on the throw to first. The Indians' first baseman threw the ball away, allowing Matter to score for a 1-0 lead.
After a line out, Kylie Klinger walked, stole second, and scored on Walshaw's single for a 2-0 lead.
"I think those runs are huge early. It gets the energy moving in the right direction," Walshaw said. "And it takes the nerves away."
Line Mountain broke open the game in the second inning with five runs, all with two outs.
Emily Gonsar walked and stole second. Matter singled to put runners on the corners. After a walk, Cassie Laudenslager singled home a run.
Novinger then scored on a wild pitch. Walshaw capped the scoring with a two-run single, giving Line Mountain a 7-0 lead.
The Eagles added four more runs in the third. Aspen Walker walked. Brooke Barwick pinch ran and scored when Muncy's right fielder misplayed Jordan Brezgel's single into a two-run inside-the-park homer for a 9-0 lead.
Gonsar then walked, and Matter singled. Novinger followed with an RBI single, and Laudenslager capped the scoring with an RBI groundout for an 11-0 lead.
Matter allowed only a second-inning leadoff single to Muncy's Rory Oden.
Matter retired the final 11 Muncy hitters in a row, 10 by strikeout.
Muncy finished its season at 10-10.
DISTRICT 4 SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
at Elm Park, Williamsport
LINE MOUNTAIN 11, MUNCY 0 (5 INNINGS)
Muncy;000;00 — 1-1-1
Line Mountain;254;0x — 11-8-0
Nolah Moyer, Rory Oden (5) and Lily Frederick. Kya Matter and Kylie Klinger.
WP: Matter; LP: Moyer.
Muncy: Oden 1-for-2.
Line Mountain: Matter 3-for-3, 2 runs; Brooke Novinger 1-for-1, run, RBI; Cassie Laudenslager 1-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Klinger 2 runs; Kaely Walshaw 2-for-3, 3 RBIs; Jordan Brezgel 1-for-2, homer (3rd, 1 on), run, 2 RBIs; Emily Gonsar 2 runs.