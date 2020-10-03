ELIZABETHVILLE — Garret Laudenslager wanted to play running back for the Line Mountain football team, but he was needed at wide receiver last season.
"I've been begging the coaches to let me be a running back and it finally happened," the 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior said.
In the opener against Camp Hill, Laudenslager topped 100 yards in his first start. His second start in the backfield was even better.
Laudenslager ran for 246 yards and three touchdowns, while the Eagles rolled up 402 yards on the ground in a 46-22 rout of rival Upper Dauphin in the Mid-Penn Conference-Liberty Division opener for both teams.
"You could feel our physicality taking over in the game," Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson said. "(Garret) just set the tone early in the first half, just running over kids. He's absolutely not scared of anybody, and I think ... they really didn't want tackle him much in the second half."
The Eagles (1-1 overall, 1-0 MPC-Liberty) snapped a seven-game losing streak dating back to last season.
"We played our brand of football, that we've been trying to get them to play," Carson said. "It feels good to win. To me, it only feels good because we saw what we are capable of if we play good, disciplined football and not shoot ourselves in the foot. We played physical. We didn't have a whole lot of mistakes.
"That's what we are capable of."
It's the second straight game the Eagles had two runners top 100 yards — quarterback Jacob Feese also had 139 yards and three scores — but more importantly it gave a young Line Mountain offensive line some big confidence for the rest of the season.
"It feels good to win and control the game like we did," Feese said. "We have a couple of young guys on the offensive line — one it's his first year out as a senior (Seth Wolfe), and the other is freshman (Colby Rebuck) — and it's a big boost for them up front."
The teams played a scoreless first quarter. Line Mountain's defense stopped two fourth downs in its territory; on the second, the Eagles took over on their 15. They put together a 16-play drive that consumed 7:19 of the clock. Feese scored on a 1-yard run with 7:41 left in the first half.
Upper Dauphin answered with a five-play TD drive. Tyler Cleveland hit Hayden Harner with an 8-yard slant-in for a TD, and Chance Crawford found Kyle Casner with a 2-point pass to give the Trojans an 8-7 advantage.
However, the Eagles were already asserting their will up front. Laudenslager ripped off a 42-yard run on third-and-12 to set up Feese's 9-yard TD run. The two-point run failed, leaving a 13-8 lead with 2:17 left in the second quarter.
Then, on Upper Dauphin's second play of the next series, Eagles all-state defensive end Dominick Bridi sacked Cleveland and forced a fumble. Line Mountain's Cam Smeltz picked up the ball at the 34 and returned it for a score and a 19-8 halftime lead.
"I just the saw the ball and picked it up. The blockers behind me didn't let anybody catch up," Smeltz said. "We were thinking all week about how they were at our home field last year, and absolutely embarrassed us (Upper Dauphin won 60-8). We really took that with us into this year."
Laudenslager ran 19 yards for a touchdown on the first drive of the second half to make it 26-8, but the Trojans had one last answer. Crawford ran for 6 yards on fourth-and-1, and then caught a 16-yard pass on fourth-and-3 to set up his own 16-yard TD run with 4 minutes left in the third quarter. They cut the lead to 26-16 with Crawford's two-point run.
Crawford, who was Millersburg's leading rusher last season, finished the game with 88 yards on 12 carries and 10 catches for 96 yards.
Feese answered with a 42-yard TD run with 1:30 left in the third quarter. Laudenslager added a 65-yard TD run with 11:26 left in the game to push the lead to 39-18. The senior tailback then capped the scoring with a 41-yard TD run with 5:27 left in the game.
LINE MOUNTAIN 46,
UPPER DAUPHIN 22
Line Mountain (1-1)`0`19`13`14 — 46
Upper Dauphin (0-2)`0`8`8`6 — 22
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
LM-Jacob Feese 1 run (Brayden Boyer kick)
UDA-Hayden Harner 8 pass from Tyler Cleveland (Kyle Casner pass from Chance Crawford)
LM-Feese 9 run (run failed)
LM-Cameron Smeltz 34 fumble return ( run failed)
Third quarter
LM-Garret Laudenslager 19 run (Boyer kick)
UD-Crawford 15 run (Crawford run)
LM-Feese 42 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
LM-Laudenslager 65 run (Boyer kick)
LM-Laudenslager 41 run (Boyer kick)
UDA-Brady Morgan 35 run (run failed)
Team statistics
`LM`UD
First downs`19`17
Rushes-net yards`47-402`24-127
Passing yards`33`189
Passing`2-3-0`18-36-2
Fumbles-lost`1-0`1-1
Penalties-yards`6-55`5-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Line Mountain: Garret Laudenslager 16-246, 3 TDs; Jacob Feese 18-139, 3 TDs; Beau Keim 8-19; Max Bingaman 2-1; Team 3-(-3). Upper Dauphin: Chance Crawford 12-88, TD; Brady Morgan 1-35, TD; Christian Snyder 6-16; Brandon Fetterholf 1-5; Aiden Wiest 1-0; Tyler Cleveland 3-(-17).
PASSING — Line Mountain: Feese 2-3-0 for 33 yards. Upper Dauphin: Cleveland 18-36-2 for 189 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Line Mountain: Aiden Herb 1-32; Jace Hackenberg 1-1. Upper Dauphin: Crawford 10-93; Hayden Hanner 5-61, TD; Kyle Casner 2-28; Wiest 1-7.