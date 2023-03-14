HAMBURG — The hurt on their faces was still apparent when the Line Mountain girls basketball walked out of the locker room at Hamburg High School on Tuesday night.
If their faces weren't tear stained, there was a looked of stunned disbelief plastered on their countenances, still processing what they witnessed.
Sacred Heart freshman Megan Donahoe canned a fastbreak 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Sharks to an improbable 42-40 win over Line Mountain in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A girls basketball tournament.
Even when Ian Lundy was trying to put the Eagles season into words 15 minutes after the game, he still had give a rueful chuckle, "this is really hard to do after you lose on a buzzer-beater."
It was a disappointing end to a wonderful season. Coming off a Tri-Valley League title, and losing four senior starters, the new look Line Mountain (14-13) made it to the district championship game and into the second round of states.
"We lost four seniors that were really the driving force on that team. We had a lot of pieces back, but in much different roles," Lundy said. "We had some some questions coming into the season. I don't think we were picked very high in any preseason polls. We exceeded expectations."
And just missed a trip to the state quarterfinals.
M.J. Donahoe cut the Line Mountain lead to 40-39 with two foul shots with 3:09 left in the game after Liz Spieles scored on a drive and found Hannah Ruohoniemi inside for bucket to turn a one-point disadvantage into a three-point lead for the Eagles.
The score remained the way for the next 3:08. Line Mountain forced four late turnovers, three misses and Sacred Heart missed the front end of two bonus situations, but the Eagles couldn't take control of the game.
"We played a little out of control down the stretch, and some times we wanted to some offensive sets, we just couldn't get into them," Lundy said. "I think we only had one possession in the last three minutes where we ran some clock, and they fouled us."
Unfortunately for the Eagles, they were 6-of-10 entering the final 2:31 of the game but missed the final three attempts of the game, all the front end of a one-and-one situation.
The final came with 6.8 left in the game. Keara McCaffery pulled the board, passed ahead to M.J. Donahoe, who found her younger sister on the right wing wide open. Megan's shot was true from the moment it left her hand, sitting off a celebration on the Sharks' sideline.
The Sharks (15-9) will face District 6 champion Homer Center (22-7), a 59-29 winner over District 3 champion Millersburg, in Friday night's state quarterfinals.
Line Mountain started fast, opening a 9-2 lead as the Sharks didn't make a field goal for the first 5:48 of the game. The Eagles would still lead by seven with 6:30 left in the first half when Sacred Heart finally caught fire.
M.J. Donahoe scored 11 points in the second quarter, and after missing their first five 3-pointers of the game, the Sharks were 4-of-8 from behind the arc in the second quarter. M.J. Donahoe's 3-pointer with 4:32 left in the second quarter tied the game at 15-15.
Spieles hit two fouls shots, and Ruohoniemi scored on back-to-back possessions to push the lead back to 21-15, but McCaffery converted on a three-point play, and M.J. Donahoe knocked down her third 3 of the quarter to tie the game at 21-21.
Sierra Klinger scored on a drive with 14 seconds left in the half to send the Eagles to the locker room with a two-point lead.
Line Mountain started slowly in the second half with three turnovers and a missed shot, but Sacred Heart couldn't take advantage and when Kylie Masser knocked down a 3-pointer midway through the third for the first Line Mountain field goal of the half it gave the Eagles a four-point lead, the largest for either school in the second half.
M.J. Donahoe finished with a game-high 16 points, while McCaffery finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Sharks.
Brooke Barwick and Ruohoniemi each finished with nine points, while Spieles finished with eight. Spieles had 11 rebounds on the backside of the zone defense, while Ruohoniemi finished with 10 boards.
PIAA CLASS 2A SECOND ROUND
at Hamburg H.S.
SACRED HEART 42, LINE MOUNTAIN 40
Line Mountain (14-13) 40
Sierra Klinger 1 1-2 3; Sophia Coller 1 0-0 2; Brooke Barwick 4 0-1 9; Hannah Ruohoniemi 4 1-4 9; Liz Spieles 2 4-4 8; Kyleigh Masser 1 0-0 3; Kailey Buriak 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 6-11 40.
3-point goals: Barwick, Masser.
Did not score: Ave Stiely.
Sacred Heart (15-9) 42
Grace Brown 1 0-0 3; Maya Walker 0 2-5 2; Megan Donahoe 3 1-1 8; M.J. Donahoe 5 2-4 16; Keara McCaffery 5 1-3 11; Maddie Campbell 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 6-13 42.
3-point goals: M.J. Donahoe 4, Brown, Megan Donahoe.
Did not score: Lidia Bell, Linah Taitt.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain;9;16;7;8 — 40
Sacred Heart;6;17;7;12 — 42