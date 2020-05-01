The biggest change in Valley high school football for 2020 is that the Tri-Valley League no longer sponsors the sport.
Halifax, Line Mountain, Newport, Juniata, Susquenita and Upper Dauphin will join with James Buchanan to form the Mid-Penn Conference-Liberty Division.
Millersburg played its final game when it lost to Muncy in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs in November in Williamsport. The Indians, who won the District 3 Class A title last year, will be part of a co-operative team with Upper Dauphin this season, as the two school districts begin the process of joining their athletic programs.
The rest of the Tri-Valley League — Williams Valley, Tri-Valley and Pine Grove — joined a new league, which is a combination of the Colonial League in the Lehigh Valley and the Schuylkill County League.
Line Mountain will have three crossover games in the Mid-Penn Conference. They will travel to Middletown and Camp Hill in a three-week stretch sandwiched around a home game with Boiling Springs.
Middletown has been one of the top Class 3A teams in the state with back-to-back apperances in the state finals, and a three-point loss in the District 3 semifinals over the past three seasons. The Bubblers were winless a season ago, while Camp Hill was 3-7 in 2019.
The Eagles play one nonleague game — they will host North Penn-Mansfield on Oct. 16. The Panthers upset Wellsboro in the first round of the District 4 Class 2A playoffs before falling to Southern Columbia in the semifinals.
The Trojans are coming off a 12-1 season that ended in the state quarterfinals with a loss to eventual state champion Southern Columbia. Upper Dauphin has to replace a lot of standouts from that squad, including much of its running attack, which was keyed by quarterback Macklin Ayers (1,960 rushing yards, 41 TDs) and Jake Ramberger (1,533 rushing yards, 18 TDs).
Upper Dauphin will have trips to Trinity and Steelton-Highspire sandwiched around a home game with Camp Hill as crossover games. Trinity finished last season at 5-5, while Steelton-HIghspire finished last year 8-3, after dropping its final two games of the season.
Upper Dauphin will host Fleetwood in a nonleague contest on Oct. 23. Fleetwood is coming off the best offensive season in school history when it finished 8-3 last season. The Tigers do have to replace their coach and quarterback from last year’s team.
Halifax
Date`Team`Time
Aug. 28`Newport`7 p.m.
Sept. 4`at James Buchanan`7 p.m.
Sept. 11`at Big Spring`7 p.m.
Sept. 18`Trinity`7 p.m.
Oct. 2`Juniata`7 p.m.
Oct. 9`at Line Mountain`7 p.m.
Oct. 16`Upper Dauphin`7 p.m.
Oct. 23`at Susquenita`7 p.m.
Oct. 30`Midd-West`7 p.m.
James Buchanan
Aug. 28`Upper Dauphin`7 p.m.
Sept.4`Halifax`7 p.m.
Sept. 11`at Boiling Spring`7 p.m.
Sept. 18`at Maryland School of the Deaf`7:30 p.m.
Sept.. 25`at Big Spring`7 p.m.
Oct. 2`Clear Spring (Md).`7 p.m.
Oct. 9`at Newport`7 p.m.
Oct. 16`Susquenita`7 p.m.
Oct. 23`at Juniata`7 p.m.
Oct. 30`Line Mountain`7 p.m.
Juniata
Aug. 28`at Line Mountain`7 p.m.
Sept. 4`Upper Dauphin`7 p.m.
Sept. 11`West Perry`7 p.m.
Sept. 18`Steelton-Highspire`7 p.m.
Sept. 25`at Middletown`7 p.m.
Oct. 2`at Halifax`7 p.m.
Oct. 9`at Midd-West`7 p.m.
Oct. 16`at Newport`7 p.m.
Oct. 23`James Buchanan`7 p.m.
Oct. 30`Susquenita`7 p.m.
Line Mountain
Aug. 28`Juniata 7 p.m.
Sept. 4`at Susquenita`7 p.m.
Sept. 11`at Middletown`7 p.m.
Sept. 18`Boiling Springs`7 p.m.
Sept. 25`at Camp Hill`7 p.m.
Oct. 2`at Upper Dauphin`7 p.m.
Oct. 9`Halifax`7 p.m.
Oct. 16`North Penn-Mansfield`7 p.m.
Oct. 23`Newport`7 p.m.
Oct. 30`at James Buchanan`7 p.m.
Newport
Oct. 28`at Halifax`7 p.m.
Sept. 4`at West Perry`7 p.m.
Sept. 11`Steelton-Highspire`7 p.m.
Sept. 18`Middletown`7 p.m.
Sept. 25`at Trinity`7 p.m.
Oct. 2`at Susquenita`7 p.m.
Oct. 9`James Buchanan`7 p.m.
Oct. 16`Juniata`7 p.m.
Oct. 23`at Line Mountain`7 p.m.
Oct. 30`at Upper Dauphin`7 p.m.
Susquenita
Aug. 28`Eastern Lebanon County`7 p.m.
Sept. 4`at Line Mountain `7 p.m.
Sept. 11`at Camp Hill`7 p.m.
Sept. 18`Big Spring`7 p.m.
Sept. 25`at Boiling Springs`7 p.m.
Oct. 2`Newport`7 p.m.
Oct. 9`at Upper Dauphin`7 p.m.
Oct. 16`at James Buchanan`7 p.m.
Oct. 23`Halifax`7 p.m.
Oct. 30`at Juniata`7 p.m.
Upper Dauphin
Aug. 28`at James Buchanan`7 p.m.
Sept. 4`at Juniata`7 p.m.
Sept. 11`at Trinity`7 p.m.
Sept. 18`Camp Hill`7 p.m.
Sept. 25`at Steelton-Highspire`7 p.m.
Oct. 2`Line Mountain`7 p.m.
Oct. 9`Susquenita`7 p.m.
Oct. 16`at Halifax`7 p.m.
Oct. 23`Fleetwood`7 p.m.
Oct. 30`Newport`7 p.m.