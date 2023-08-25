MANDATA — A downpour that left puddles all over Ressler Field on Friday might have caused some teams to struggle in the less-than-ideal conditions by putting the football on the ground.
For a Line Mountain squad that hadn’t had any recent success in season-opening games, that was hardly the case.
Playing nearly flawless football in all three phases while scoring on seven of their eight first-half possessions, the Eagles splashed to a large halftime advantage before closing out a one-sided contest with a 54-12 victory over Athens.
“I was really proud of our kids because they came out and played to their potential and they executed the game plan,” said Eagles coach Brandon Carson, who notched his first season-opening success in eight tries. “I think we played like we could play.
“I saw a lot of good things.”
Start with an offensive attack that piled up 319 total yards in the first half — 184 on the ground and 135 through the air and totaled four rushing touchdowns and three more through the air.
Athens (0-1) was limited to negative-34 offensive yards as a defense led by Max Johnson, Bryce Smeltz and Yari Johnson typically converged on freshman quarterback Connor Davidson. The Eagles also picked up a strong effort from senior linebacker Chandon Maurer, whose play simply added to Athens’ misery.
“They rallied to the football,” Carson said. “They played hard.”
Line Mountain also cashed in on special teams, getting an early safety when a bad snap sailed over punter Dalton Davis’ head. Quinn Dunkelberger brought him down in the end zone.
Ian Bates and Nolan Baumert flashed a strong one-two, using their speed and quicks to roll up a combined 238 yards on 16 attempts and four scores. Bates even had a 53-yard TD run wiped out, but he scored later on the possession from 19 yards out.
“Got lots of threats on the team,” said Baumert, who hadn’t played in a real football game since suffering a season-ending ankle injury last September. “We had three different wide receivers catch touchdown passes. Me and Bates ran for touchdowns. (Kaiden) Maurer ran for a touchdown himself.
"We’ve got a lot of people to watch out for.”
As for those three wide receivers that hauled in Maurer throws for touchdowns, that would be Bryce Smeltz (71 yards), Max Johnson (9 yards) and Dalton Schadel (40 yards) — and they’re all sophomores. Four Line Mountain scores came on plays longer than 40 yards.
Smeltz’s score came less than a minute in when he tracked back for an underthrown pass, won the 50-50 challenge with an Athens defender, and outran everybody to the end zone. And to think he didn’t play a season ago.
“He’s a big addition for us,” Carson said. “He’s starting both ways as a sophomore after not playing.”
Baumert wasn’t making his varsity debut, but he did make an impressive return.
“I was itching (to play),” Baumert said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been on the field. Muncy gave me a taste of (getting hit and hitting opponents in last week's scrimmage), but it’s nothing like Friday nights. It was amazing.”
LINE MOUNTAIN 54, ATHENS 12
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Athens (0-1);0;0;6;6 — 12
Line Mountain (1-0);22;25;7;0 — 54
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
LM-Bryce Smeltz 71 pass from Kaiden Maurer (kick blocked)
LM-Safety (Quinn Dunkelberger tackled punter in end zone)
LM-Ian Bates 19 run (Chase Zerbe kick)
LM-Max Johnson 9 pass from K. Maurer (Zerbe kick)
Second quarter
LM-K. Maurer 5 run (kick failed)
LM-Bates 18 run (Zerbe kick)
LM-Nolan Baumert 85 run (kick failed)
LM-Dalton Schadel 40 pass from K. Maurer (kick failed)
Third quarter
LM-Bates 73 run (Zerbe kick)
A-Sean Peters 24 pass from Connor Davidson (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
A-Dalton Davis 28 pass from Davidson (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;A;LM
First downs;9;13
Rushes-yards;28-1;31-282
Passing yards;122;135
Comp.-att.-int.;9-17-0;4-6-0
Fumbles-lost;4-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;3-20;6-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Athens: Connor Davidson 20-37; Keegan Congdon 2-0; Eli Chapman 2-(-2); Cooper Robinson 3-(-10); Dalton Davis 1-(-24). Line Mountain: Ian Bates 7-127, 3 TDs; Nolan Baumert 9-111, TD; Kaiden Maurer 2-21, TD; Ethan Lenker 3-14; Kaden Dunkelberger 4-12; Noah Ringes 1-0; Dylon Henry 2-0; Team 3-(-3).
PASSING — Athens: Davidson 9-17-0, 122 yds., 2 TDs. Line Mountain: K.Maurer 4-5-0, 135 yds., 3 TDs; K. Dunkelberger 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Athens: Sean Peters 3-43, TD; Dalton Davis 2-42, TD; Chapman 1-14; Robinson 1-11; Karson Sipley 1-7; Ryan Cook 1-14. Line Mountain: Bryce Smeltz 1-71, TD; Dalton Schadel 1-40, TD; Chase Zerbe 1-15; Max Johnson 1-9, TD.