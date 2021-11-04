ALMEDIA — After two straight years as runner-up, East Juniata finally got its district championship.
Rowan Smith scored a first-half goal less than three minutes into the game which held as East Juniata defeated Southern Columbia 1-0 in the District 4 Class A boys soccer championship game Thursday at Central Columbia.
“I didn’t think it would (hold up),” said Smith about his goal just 2:56 into the game. “I thought there would be at least one or two more.”
It wasn’t for lack of trying by either team, but East Juniata’s backline defense in front of goalkeeper Kobe Bonnell was at times spectacular.
“My teammates played great defense,” Smith said. “That was some of the best defense we’ve played all year.”
East Juniata (10-7-2) coach Cory Fronk agreed after his team ended Millville's three-year run as the District 4 Class A champion. East Juniata defeated the Quakers in the quarterfinals.
“I can’t overstate how well our defense has played in the postseason,” Fronk said. “Our defense has been the foundation of what we’ve done in the postseason. They (Southern) were putting forward some pretty aggressive runs, and that’s a credit to them.”
Southern (12-7) had a slight edge in both shots and shots on goal, and had several particularly close misses, with a string of three straight corners and then a close miss by Alex Morrison just before halftime.
Then, in the second half, Joey Singley fired a shot that bounced off the right post and rebounded to Chase Conway, who just missed knocking it in.
“I thought Chase’s was going in,” said Southern Columbia coach Dave Hall. “But that’s this sport. I thought this was everything a district final should be. It was a physical game between two evenly matched teams. Their defense was solid.
“We had to get our possessions going a little better. We made some adjustments at halftime, and I thought we did.”
Smith was surprised he got the chance for what proved to be the winning goal. Owen Dressler crossed a ball to the middle, and Smith said he thought someone else would get to it first.
“The ball just kind of skidded up my thigh,” said Smith, who was prone on the ground. “I just tried to put as much power into it as I could.”
Fronk added: “I think that’s the first time a district championship was won on a goal by someone lying down on the ground. I’m really pleased for our seniors after the last two seasons."
Hall felt the same way about his team.
“I think our senior class really elevated this program,” he said. “This is the first time we’ve been to a district championship in 16 years. They earned it, and I think they earned some respect.”
East Juniata begins the state tournament Tuesday.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A FINAL
At Central Columbia H.S.
EAST JUNIATA 1, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 0
First half
EJ-Rowan Smith (Owen Dressler), 2:56
Shots: SC 8-7. Shots on goal: SC 4-3. Corners: SC 4-0. Saves: Southern Columbia 2 (Savich Chapman); East Juniata 4 (Kobe Bonnell).