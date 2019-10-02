The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Jess Alba scored a little less than four minutes into the game for the only goal in Selinsgrove’s 1-0 victory over Shikellamy in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I field hockey.
Alba’s goal came off an assist from Emily Swineford 3:45 into the game, but that was all the Seals got.
Reagan Wiest made six saves for the Braves.
Selinsgrove 1, Shikellamy 0
First half
Sel-Jess Alba (Emily Swineford), 3:45.
Shots: Sel, 7-0. Corners: Sel, 16-2. Saves: Selinsgrove 0 (Mazzie Teats); Shikellamy 6 (Reagan Wiest).
n Lewisburg 7,
Warrior Run 0
TURBOTVILLE — Kara Koch scored two goals and had two assists, and Rylee Dyroff had a hat trick to help the Green Dragons earn a HAC-II win.
Rachel Yohn made 15 saves for the Defenders.
Lewisburg 7, Warrior Run 0
First half
L-Kara Koch, 27:08; L-Rylee Dyroff (Izzy Zaleski), 18:05.
Second half
L-Koch (Allie Mast), 26:27; L-Dyroff (Koch), 25:19; L-Maddie Redding (Koch), 7:06; L-Gaby Markunas, 5:29; L-Dyroff (Mast), 3:17.
Shots: L, 22-4. Corners: L, 10-1. Saves: Lewisburg 4 (Kerstin Koons); Warrior Run 15 (Rachel Yohn).
n Midd-West 8, Danville 0
MIDDLEBURG — Brenna Brown scored five goals to lead the Mustangs (8-5) to the HAC-II win.
Four of Brown’s goals came in a nine-minute span, starting with 16 minutes left in the first half.
Katie Miller made 20 saves for the Ironmen.
Midd-West 8, Danville 0
First half
MW-Lynsey Fultz (Brenna Brown), 24:14; MW-Brown, 15:58; MW-Brown (Aubrey Isaacs), 10:31; MW-Brown (Haley Stahl), 8:46; MW-Brown (Sydney Keister), 7:12.
Second half
MW-Haley Stahl (Davannah Dunn), 24:42; MW-Stahl, 3:44; MW-Brown (penalty stroke), 1:45.
Shots: MW, 28-1. Corners: MW, 9-1. Saves: Danville 20 (Katie Miller); Midd-West 1 (Aleah Gemberling).
n Mifflinburg 14, Milton 0
MIFFLINBURG — Camryn Murray scored five goals to lead the Wildcats to the HAC-I win.
Mara Shuck and Camille Finerghty each added a pair of goals for Mifflinburg.
Larissa Shearer made 22 saves for the Black Panthers.
Mifflinburg 14, Milton 0
First half
Miff-Mara Shuck, 27:44; Miff-Sara Garter, 25:58; Miff-Camryn Murray, 24:00; Miff-Camille Finerghty (Angela Reamer), 23:24; Miff-Rachel Erickson, 22:03; Miff-Murray, 7:56; Miff-Murray, 3:07.
Second half
Miff-Erickson, 27:20; Miff-Finerghty, 22:48; Miff-Murray, 19:11; Miff-Erica Hauger, 15:23; Miff-Murray, 11:14; Miff-Brooke Catherman, 3:46; Miff-Mara Shuck, 3:08.
Shots: Miff, 36-1. Corners: Miff, 4-2. Saves: Milton 22 (Larissa Shearer); Mifflinburg 0.
n Newport 8, East Juniata 1
McALISTERVILLE — Karah Goss scored shortly before halftime for the Tigers’ only goal in the Tri-Valley League loss.
Emily Carolus made 17 saves for East Juniata.
The Buffaloes were led by three goals and three assists from Rachel Bohn.
Newport 8, East Juniata 1
First half
N-Rachel Bohn (Amiyah Priebe), 28:14; N-Priebe (Mallory Burns), 20:19; N-Priebe (Bohn), 19:00; N-Bohn, 11:15; EJ-Karah Goss, 3:17.
Second half
N-Sophia Shoemaker (Bohn, Emily Kline), 12:00; N-Bohn (Kline), 10:41; N-Kline (Maria Capozzoli), 7:22; N-Lillie Harris (Bohn), 0:49.
Shots: N, 27-4. Corners: N, 12-1. Saves: Newport 3 (Allie Harris); East Juniata 19 (Emily Carolus).