COCOLAMUS — Ryley Dressler knocked in four runs, and Maura Wilson knocked in two runs as the Tigers rolled to the TVL victory.

Annika Martin scored three runs for East Juniata (6-3 overall, 3-2 TVL).

Greenwood falls to 1-4 overall, TVL.

East Juniata 17, Greenwood 0 (3 innings)

Greenwood;000; — 0-1-0

E.Juniata;(10)7x; — 17-13-0

Maura Wilson and Grace Hibbs. Ryley Danko and Kamryn Walton.

WP: Wilson; LP: Danko.

East Juniata: Annika Martin 2-for-3, 3 runs; Wilson 2-for-2, 2 RBIs; Ryley Dressler 2-for-2, double, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Erin Snyder 2-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Abby Warner 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Hibbs 1-for-1, double, run.

Greenwood: Jada Poticher 1-for-2.

Tags

Trending Video