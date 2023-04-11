COCOLAMUS — Ryley Dressler knocked in four runs, and Maura Wilson knocked in two runs as the Tigers rolled to the TVL victory.
Annika Martin scored three runs for East Juniata (6-3 overall, 3-2 TVL).
Greenwood falls to 1-4 overall, TVL.
East Juniata 17, Greenwood 0 (3 innings)
Greenwood;000; — 0-1-0
E.Juniata;(10)7x; — 17-13-0
Maura Wilson and Grace Hibbs. Ryley Danko and Kamryn Walton.
WP: Wilson; LP: Danko.
East Juniata: Annika Martin 2-for-3, 3 runs; Wilson 2-for-2, 2 RBIs; Ryley Dressler 2-for-2, double, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Erin Snyder 2-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Abby Warner 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Hibbs 1-for-1, double, run.
Greenwood: Jada Poticher 1-for-2.