HALIFAX — Tied at five apiece after the third inning, East Juniata pulled away from Halifax with 16 runs the rest of the way, including a 10-run fourth inning.
Macy Buskey went 4-for-4, including two doubles. She scored a game-high four runs and recorded two RBIs. Annika Martin recorded a team-high five RBIs for East Juniata (2-1 overall, TVL), and scored twice in the game.
Paige Miller and Chloe Mace each scored twice for the Wildcats (1-4 overall, TVL). Madison Roland went 2-for-2 and recorded a team-high four RBIs in the loss.
East Juniata 21, Halifax 5 (5 innings)
East Juniata;014;(10)6 — 21-21-0
Halifax;302;00 — 5-7-5
WP: Marley Wilson. LP: Chloe Mace.
East Juniata: Annika Martin 3-for-6, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Maddie Snyder 1-for-5, run, RBI; Ryley Dressler 3-for-5, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Macy Buskey 4-for-4, 2 doubles, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Emma Willow 4-for-5, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Wilson 2-for-4; Abby Warner 1-for-3, 2 runs; Grace Hibbs 1-for-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Ellie Yoder 2-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; #00 1 run; #8 3 runs.
Halifax: Paige Miller 1-for-3, 2 runs; Brooke Barcavage 1-for-3, run; Mace 2-for-2, double, 2 runs, RBI; Madison Roland 2-for-2, double, 4 RBIs; Angel Villa 1-for-2.