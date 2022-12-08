COCOLAMUS — Jake Brackbill scored a game-high 11 points and the Tigers made 8-of-10 free throws in the fourth to win on Wednesday.

East Juniata 31, Penns Valley 26

Penns Valley 26

Jackson Romig 3 3-3 9; Colin Niewisnki 3 0-0 6; Dakota Brodzina 2 0-0 4; Fletcher Ironside 1 0-0 2; Ethan Norber 1 2-2 5. Totals 10 5-5 26.

3-point goals: Norber.

Did not score: Butler, Robb.

East Juniata 31

Jake Brackbill 3 5-5 11; Caden Geedy 2 0-0 5; Owen Dressler 2 1-2 7; Clark Ritzman 0 2-3 2; Dylan Wagner 3 0-0 6. Totals 10 8-10 31.

3-point goals: Geedy, Dressler 2.

Did not score: Roe, Martin, Hoffman.

Score by quarters

Penns Valley;8;5;7;6 — 26

East Juniata;9;2;8;12 — 31

Tags

Trending Video