COCOLAMUS — Jake Brackbill scored a game-high 11 points and the Tigers made 8-of-10 free throws in the fourth to win on Wednesday.
East Juniata 31, Penns Valley 26
Penns Valley 26
Jackson Romig 3 3-3 9; Colin Niewisnki 3 0-0 6; Dakota Brodzina 2 0-0 4; Fletcher Ironside 1 0-0 2; Ethan Norber 1 2-2 5. Totals 10 5-5 26.
3-point goals: Norber.
Did not score: Butler, Robb.
East Juniata 31
Jake Brackbill 3 5-5 11; Caden Geedy 2 0-0 5; Owen Dressler 2 1-2 7; Clark Ritzman 0 2-3 2; Dylan Wagner 3 0-0 6. Totals 10 8-10 31.
3-point goals: Geedy, Dressler 2.
Did not score: Roe, Martin, Hoffman.
Score by quarters
Penns Valley;8;5;7;6 — 26
East Juniata;9;2;8;12 — 31