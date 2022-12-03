COAL TOWNSHIP — Jake Brackbill and Owen Dressler each scored 12 points for East Juniata in its non-conference road win over Lourdes Regional. Dressler scored all 12 of his points from deep.
Owen Sandri and Joey Feudale combined to make seven of the Red Raiders' 10 3-pointers. Sandri lead in scoring with 13 points, and Alex Hughes finished with 12 of his own.
East Juniata 44, Lourdes Regional 41
East Juniata 44
Jake Brackbill 4 4-4 12; Cadon Geedy 1 0-0 3; Owen Dressler 4 0-0 12; Clark Ritzman 2 4-4 9; Dylan Wagner 3 2-4 8. Totals: 14 10-12 44.
3-point goals: Dressler 4, Geedy, Ritzman.
Did not score: None.
Lourdes Regional 41
Owen Sandri 4 1-2 13; Alex Hughes 5 0-0 12; Austin Lamonica 2 0-0 5; Joey Feudale 3 0-0 9; Liam Bradley 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 1-2 41.
3-point goals: Sandri 4, Feudale 3, Hughes 2, Lamonica.
Did not score: Brighton Scicchitano, Kyle Baronosky.
Score by quarters
East Juniata;16;3;10;12 — 44
Lourdes;8;18;9;9 — 41