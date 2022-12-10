COCOLAMUS — Jake Brackbill scored 25 points for East Juniata in their nonconference win over Midd-West. Clark Ritzman was the other Tiger who ended in double figures with 10.

Noah Romig finishes with 18 points and five rebounds for the Mustangs (0-3), while Garret Leitzel had 11 points and four rebounds.

After a 27-19 lead at halftime, Midd-West was outscored 25-15 in the second half.

East Juniata 44, Midd-West 42

East Juniata 44

Jake Brackbill 10 5-6 25; Owen Dressler 1 0-0 3; Brady Roe 0 1-2 1; Clark Ritzman 4 2-3 10; Dylan Wagner 1 1-2 3; Jack Hoffman 0 2-6 2. Totals: 16 11-19 42.

3-point goals: Dressler.

Did not score: Caden Geedey, Donte Martin.

Midd-West (0-3) 42

Noah Romig 6 4-4 18; Garret Leitzel 4 1-2 11; Xavier Fuller 3 0-0 6; Easton Erb 1 2-2 4; D'Zani Coley 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 7-8 42.

3-point goals: Leitzel 2, Romig 2, Coley.

Did not score: Nash Grover, Mason Noll.

Score by quarters

Midd-West;14;13;6;9 — 42

E.Juniata;10;9;11;14 — 44

