Tyler Inch may be a first-time head coach flush with enthusiasm and working at his high school alma mater, but that doesn’t mean the former East Juniata standout turned skipper doesn’t have plenty of perspective.
Inch knows that duplicating what the Tigers accomplished a season ago — as an assistant to former boss Cory Fronk, he saw everything materialize on a first-hand basis — will take a monumental effort and likely much, much more.
Mainly because EJ watched nine seniors graduate from a squad that wheeled to a sparkling 19-4-1 record before claiming Tri-Valley League and District 4 Class A boys’ soccer titles. Unfortunately, the Tigers tumbled in their state opener.
And five of those seniors — Jake Brackbill, Owen Dressler, Aden Fronk, Dontae Martin and Jack Hoffman — harvested first-team TVL all-star nods with Brackbill tagged the eight-team circuit’s most valuable player. Brackbill also landed all-state recognition.
In addition to those heavy losses, Inch’s first outfit took another hit when flashy sophomore center back Landon Clayton opted to give football a shot and not just as a kicking specialist. One opposing coach thought Clayton was the best defender he’d seen all season.
Nonetheless, Inch’s first EJ contingent isn’t about to yield the championships it claimed a season ago. Plus, these Tigers plan on stepping into every fray ready to empty the tanks if it means heading for home with yet another positive result.
“We lost a big group of seniors who played major roles in our success last year, so we will be looking for some of our younger players to step up and make an impact,” Inch said. “Fortunately, we are returning several key players from our back four this year that will provide us with the leadership we need — and we are already seeing players who are showing they want to step up and contribute.”
One of those key returnees is Josef Book, a multi-talented senior back/midfielder capable of locking down a high-scoring striker, lifting off in front of the net to snap home a headball finish off a set piece or by using his speed to run past an unsuspecting adversary.
Senior Clark Ritzman will hold down one of EJ’s central defender spots, while Kolten Martin is another versatile senior with the ability to play in the back or be a productive striker. Promising sophomore midfielder Wrett Smith rounds out Inch’s veteran quartet.
“We have a lot of guys who love to compete and don’t like to lose,” Inch said.
While Inch is aware of what sister school Juniata can do every time out — and he’s wary of a St. Joseph’s Catholic side that last season made its first run through the TVL — Greenwood figures to be right there as the West Division is settled.
Aaron Anstine’s Wildcats lost the productive trio of Sam Myers, Gage Wirth and Troy Hess — all of them TVL all-stars — but he has plenty of available experience with the likes of returnees Kyle Corkle, Lucas Beaver and Nicholas Stuck. Mason Preston, Ben Brinser and Evan Rice have logged plenty of varsity minutes, so Greenwood has more than enough to cause plenty of damage.
“With a large senior class, we are looking to continue a tradition of being competitive in the TVL and (our) non-league contests,” admitted Anstine, who is beginning his 10th season at the Greenwood helm.
Over in the East Division, Millersburg is hoping to enjoy a season that mirrors the terrific campaign the Indians authored in 2022. Among the highlights were a school-record 14 victories and an inaugural appearance in the TVL’s postseason championship game. Madison Crum-Burger’s bunch also reached the District 3 Class AA field, but were eliminated by eventual champ Oley Valley.
Fortunately, his club returns all-league goalkeeper Braden Klinger as well as its entire backfield of Braxton Steinmeier, Bodin Schulkins, Ryan Carns and James Dyer — although Connor Wenrich likely will fill in until Schulkins returns from an injury.
Midfielder Zander Underkoffler, who will play in some capacity centrally, is another veteran who will spend lots of time directing traffic.
“We’re trying to figure out what our offense is,” Crum-Burger said. “What’s good is the guys are very team oriented and team centered. They’re all there to play soccer and they don’t care who’s the main guy. We’re looking forward to this year.”
Line Mountain, meanwhile, hopes to build on the improvement made throughout the 2022 season. In addition to halting a lengthy losing streak, Jason Cinqmars’ Eagles reduced the number of goals they conceded while upping the finishes they put away.
A half-dozen seniors — Carson Cinqmars, Jordan Foulds, Soren Derck, Evan Eltringham, Dane Laky and Landen Myers — have plenty of experience and they’ll be deployed all over the field. Sophomore strikers Brandon Libby and Logan Libby hopefully will add pop.
“We’re so looking forward to this season since we’re looking to win five or six games while still improving on last year’s stats,” Jason Cinqmars said. “These young men are very determined and capable of this and much more.”