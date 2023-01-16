The Daily Item
SHILLINGTON — Kolten Martin shot a team-best 96 for East Juniata in Monday’s regular-season finale, a 494-474 loss at Governor Mifflin.
Martin, a junior in his second year, set the pace just ahead of Tigers teammates Drew Smith, Trent Robinson and Cole Brubaker, who posted identical 95 scores. Smith is a senior, while Robinson and Brubaker are juniors.
East Juniata freshman Remington Shirk rounded out his team’s scoring at 93.
“I am extremely proud of how hard these young men and women worked this season,” said East Juniata coach Danny Reed. “It was really David vs. Goliath with some of the long-established and experienced teams we went up against. The kids faced the challenge head-on, did their best, and, I believe, had some fun while doing it.”
Governor Mifflin was led by James Gossert, who scored a perfect 100. Jay Schoenes and Anya Zaldo backed Gossert with 99s.
The Tigers (0-4) will close their debut season of PIAA competition at the pairs tournament on Feb. 3 in Palmyra.