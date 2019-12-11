COCALAMUS — East Juniata jumped out to an 11-point lead after the first quarter, and cruised to a 39-13 victory over Millersburg in Tri-Valley League girls basketball Tuesday.
The Tigers (2-1, 1-0 TVL) led 13-2 after the first quarter behind five points from Clarye Guyer. Guyer scored a game-high 16 points. Thea Neimond and Cypress Feltman each added six points for East Juniata.
Jordan Mallon and Bailey Strawser each scored four points to lead the Indians.
East Juniata 39, Millersburg 13
Millersburg 13
Jordan Mallon 2 0-0 4, Bailey Strawser 1 2-2 4, Hannah Meyers 0 0-4 0, Kierstyn Smith 1 0-0 2, Paige Rothermel 1 1-1 3. Totals 5 3-7 13.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Hannah Dyer, Emma Mavretic, Mallory Strawser, Sophia Miller.
East Juniata 39
Cypress Feltman 3 0-0 6, Amara Brubaker 0 1-2 1, Paris Feltman 2 0-0 4, Clarye Guyer 6 0-0 16, Thea Neimond 3 0-0 6, Leah Sankey 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Robinson 1 2-2 4. Totals 16 1-4 39.
3-point goals: Guyer 4.
Did not score: Lexie Stuck, Marissa Coudriet, Isabel Naylor, Paige Ritzman.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 2 4 2 5 — 13
East Juniata 13 10 6 10 — 39
Late Monday
n Lourdes Regional 41,
Sullivan County 40
COAL TOWNSHIP — Katie Sandri hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Red Raiders the nonconference win.
Sandri scored a game-high 18 points for Lourdes (1-2), which led 33-30 after three quarters. Peyton Kehler scored six points and grabbed six rebounds for the Red Raiders.
Lourdes Regional 41,
Sullivan County 40
Sullivan County 40
Cassidy Skoranski 1 0-0 3, Sophia Springman 6 3-4 15, Jessica King 2 6-10 10, Stella Harney 2 0-1 5, Kassidy Beinlich 2 2-2 7. Totals 13 11-17 40.
3-point goals: Skoranski, Harney, Beinlich.
Lourdes Regional (1-2) 41
Terri Reichard 2 2-2 6, Katie Sandri 6 2-2 18, Peyton Kehler 1 3-4 6, Emma Shimko 2 1-1 5, Jocelyn Olvany 0 1-2 1, Meryl Czeponis 2 0-0 5. Totals 13 9-11 41.
3-point goals: Sandri 4, Kehler, Czeponis.
Score by quarters
Sullivan County 10 14 6 10 — 40
Lourdes Regional 10 9 14 8 — 41