LEBANON — Still excited following a splendid effort in Class A’s opening round, East Juniata goalkeeper Andrew Hunter was ready when the Tigers took the field Saturday for the third game of a tripleheader.
The determined junior couldn’t backstop the Tigers into the next round.
Hunter finished with 14 saves — seven in each half — yet it wasn’t enough as East Juniata suffered a 3-0 loss to Dock Mennonite in the PIAA Class A boys soccer quarterfinals.
Thomas Schreiber, Ralph Saint-Fleur and Nathan Smeland scored for the Pioneers (19-4), who outshot the Tigers 19-1.
Hunter made 21 saves in the Tigers’ victory over Tri-Valley League rival Halifax in Tuesday’s opening round, including two in the decisive shootout phase that moved EJ (11-12) forward.
“Just trying to do everything I could to get the win, but that didn’t work,” Hunter said.
For the first 30-plus minutes, Hunter used his hands, arms, torso and even his feet to keep the Pioneers off the board. Eventually, Schreiber scored to give Dock Mennonite the lead.
“I had to remind (Andrew) before our state game against Halifax, that if he’s decisive when he comes off his line he’ll win balls,” East Juniata coach Mike Ryan said. “I asked him to come off his line and he did it against Halifax and he did it here tonight.
“When you’re decisive as a goalkeeper, you’re successful.”
Hunter continued to play well after the break — Tyler Kerstetter and Brandon Marker also clearedshots off the line — but Saint-Fleur connected at 44:55 to expand Dock’s lead.
“It was exciting, but it’s still disappointing that we lost,” said Hunter, referring to EJ reaching the state quarterfinals.
PIAA CLASS A QUARTERFINAL
DOCK MENNONITE 3,
EAST JUNIATA 0
First half
DM-Thomas Schreiber (Ben Lare), 34:15.
Second half
DM-Ralph Saint-Fleur (Jacob Shreiner), 44:55; DM-Nathan Smeland (Saint-Fleur), 59:16.
Shots: DM, 19-1. Corners: DM, 5-0. Saves: Dock Mennonite 1 (Reynaldo Ramos); East Juniata 14 (Andrew Hunter).