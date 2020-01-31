McALLISTERVILLE — East Juniata built a seven-point halftime lead Thursday and then did just enough to hold off Halifax down the stretch for 46-44 win in Tri-Valley League girls basketball.
The Tigers (14-5 overall, 10-3 TVL) used a 15-3 second quarter to overcome a five-point deficit and seize control. Alyssa Robinson hit a pair of 3-pointers in the big second quarter on her way to a team-high 14 points. Cypress Feltman added 10 points for East Juniata. The Tigers were only 7-of-19 from the free-throw line.
Halifax (10-9) got a game-high 20 points from Montana Paul.
East Juniata 46, Halifax 44
Halifax (10-9, 7-8) 44
Alyza Steinhauer 1 0-0 2, Lauren Schumber 1 0-0 2, Caitlynn Wells 2 2-5 7, Samantha Manion 4 1-1 9, Montan Paul 6 5-5 20, Kearstin Manion 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 10-13 44.
3-point goals: Paul 3, Wells.
Did not score: Hannah Roland.
East Juniata (14-5, 10-3) 46
Cypress Feltman 4 2-7 10, Paris Feltman 1 1-2 3, Clarye Guyer 3 2-4 9, Thea Neimond 3 0-1 6, Leah Sankey 2 0-3 4, Alyssa Robinson 5 2-2 14. Totals 18 7-19 46.
3-point goals: Robinson 2, Guyer.
Did not score: Marissa Coudriet.
Score by quarters
Halifax 14 3 12 15 — 44
East Juniata 9 15 11 11 — 46
n Southern Columbia 41,
South Williamsport 34
CATAWISSA — Freshmen Ally Griscavage and Loren Gehret combined to score 23 points to lead the Tigers to the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III win.
Gehret scored eight of her 11 points in the third quarter for Southern Columbia (12-8 overall, 3-5 HAC-III).
Julie Anthony hit five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 21 points for the Mounties (9-9).
Southern Columbia 41,
South Williamsport 34
South Williamsport (9-9, 2-7) 34
Sydney Bachman 1 2-4 4, Haley Neidig 2 1-2 6, Julie Anthony 8 0-0 21, Claudia Green 0 1-2 1, Madi Tolomey 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-8 34.
3-point goals: Anthony 5, Neidig.
Did not score: Rachel Stahl, Sami Branton, Piper Miner.
Southern Columbia (12-8, 3-5) 41
Faith Callahan 2 2-2 8, Ally Griscavage 3 6-8 12, Morgan Marks 2 0-1 4, Loren Gehret 4 1-5 11, Ava Novak 1 0-0 2, Rilyn Wisloski 2 0-1 4. Totals 14 9-17 41.
3-point goals: Callahan 2, Gehret 2.
Did not score: Grace Callahan, Colby Bernhard.
Score by quarters
South Williamsport 8 5 6 15 — 34
Southern Columbia 8 8 8 17 — 41
n Upper Dauphin 62,
Line Mountain 35
MANDATA — Bryanna Cather hit two of her four 3-pointers in the first quarter to stake Upper Dauphin to an early 12-point lead in the TVL game.
Lilliana Feliciano and Emily Gonsar each scored eight points to pace Line Mountain (2-14 overall, 2-10 TVL), while Liberty Downs added seven.
Upper Dauphin 62,
Line Mountain 35
Upper Dauphin (13-6, 9-4) 62
Kara Rupp 8 0-2 16, Eileen Nestor 7 0-0 14, Sam Bowman 1 1-3 3, Olivia Halterman 5 2-2 12, Bryanna Cather 5 0-0 14, Maddi Grow 1 0-0 2, Brittney Huber 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 4-9 62.
3-point goals: Cather 4.
Did not score: Alexis Maurer, Keira Fulkroad, Kyah Starr, Natalie Campbell.
Line Mountain (2-14, 2-10) 35
Sage Hoover 1 0-0 2, Lilliana Feliciano 4 0-0 8, Sara Canepa 1 0-0 2, Katelynne Michael 3 0-0 6, Kyleen Michael 1 0-0 2, Liberty Downs 3 1-2 7, Emily Gonsar 3 1-1 8. Totals 16 2-3 35.
3-point goals: Gonsar.
Did not score: Jaya London, Brianna Bendas, Kalina Pechart.
Score by quarters
Upper Dauphin 18 15 21 8 — 62
Line Mountain 6 8 13 8 — 35
n Williams Valley 44,
Lourdes Regional 31
TOWER CITY — Terri Reichard scored eight points to lead Lourdes Regional, while Katie Sandri and Emma Shimko each added seven.
Williams Valley 44,
Lourdes Regional 31
Lourdes Regional (6-13) 31
Victoria Lindemuth 0 1-2 1, Terri Reichard 3 1-4 8, Faithe Timmins 1 0-0 2, Katie Sandri 3 0-0 7, Peyton Kehler 0 2-2 2, Emma Shimko 2 3-8 7, Meryl Czeponis 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 7-16 31.
3-point goals: Reichard, Sandri.
Did not score: Isabella Trujillo, Chloe Rishel, Emily Shaffer.
Williams Valley (15-4) 44
Elyssa Yeagley 4 1-1 10, Maddy Bordner 3 4-4 10, Emily Kramer 7 3-4 17, Hannah Savage 1 0-0 2, Jen Sincyr 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 8-9 44.
3-point goals: Sincyr, Yeagley.
Did not score: Tori Rabuck, Mackenzie Carl.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 8 8 5 10 — 31
Williams Valley 14 10 10 10 — 44