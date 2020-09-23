The Daily Item
MCALISTERVILLE — Kierstyn Fogle scored four goals — two in each half — and East Juniata opened its season with a Tri-Valley League rout of Susquenita 6-0 on Tuesday.
East Juniata 6, Susquenita 0
First half
EJ-Kierstyn Fogle (Brianna Henry), 26:53;
EJ-Fogle (Marin Varner), 39:35.
Second half
EJ-Leah Sankey, 44:10; EJ-Fogle, 63:54; EJ-Fogle (Cadee Becker), 66:03; EJ-Amara Brubaker (Varner), 78:18.
Shots: EJ 13-4. Corners: EJ 6-0. Saves: Susquenita 7; East Juniata 4.
n Juniata 3, Line Mountain 1
MANDATA — Hailey Kepner recorded 17 saves on 25 Line Mountain shots, and Ashlyn Pannebaker set up a pair of Victory Frantz goals in Juniata’s Tri-Valley League win.
Juniata 3, Line Mountain 1
First half
J-Victory Frantz (Ashlyn Pannebaker); J-Katey Martin (Emma Pannebaker); LM-Veronica Rebuck.
Second half
J-Frantz (A. Pannebaker).
Shots: LM 25-15. Corners: LM 5-4. Saves: Juniata 18 (Hailey Kepner); Line Mountain 6 (Brooke Smith).
n Northumberland Chr. 5, Juniata Mennonite 0
POINT TOWNSHIP — Elianna Zwatty assisted on three consecutive second-half goals for Northumberland Christian.
Northumberland Christian 5,
Juniata Mennonite 0
First half
NC-Emma Daku Treas, 23:10.
Second half
NC-Emily Garvin (Elliana Zwatty), 53:22; NC-Anna Ulmer (Zwatty), 60:21; NC-Ulmer (Zwatty), 66:03; NC-Daku Treas, 74:33.
Shots: NC 19-1. Corners: NC 8-1. Saves: Juniata Mennonite 14 (Morgan Moyer); Northumberland Christian 1 (Caitlyn Gray).
n Meadowbrook Christian 9, St. John Neumann 0
MILTON — Amelia Yordy scored three times in Meadowbrook’s seven-goal first half.
Meadowbrook Christian 9,
St. John Neumann 0
First Half
MC-Amelia Yordy, 2:06; MC-Yordy (Kailey Devlin), 5:42; MC-Own goal, 14:59; MC-Audrey Millett (Ellie Sweigard), 19:09; MC-Shelby Hartman (Millett), 25:16; MC-Yordy (Devlin), 36:09; MC-Emma Yordy, 39:30.
Second Half
MC-Maddy Osman (Lydia Inns), 43:30; MC-Ember Erb, 54:08.
Shots: MC 15-2. Corners: MC 6-1. Saves: St. John Neumann 6; Meadowbrook Christian 2.
MONDAY
n Montoursville 4,
Shamokin 0
MONTOURSVILLE — Lily Saul and Jillian Irion each scored twice for Montoursville.
Montoursville 4, Shamokin 0
First half
M-Lily Saul, 22:19; M-Saul, 30:06.
Second half
M-Jillian Irion (Mackenzie Cohick), 52:32; M-Irion, 69:44.
Shots: M 17-5. Corners: M 8-2. Saves: Shamokin 13; Montoursville 5.