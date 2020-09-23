The Daily Item

MCALISTERVILLE — Kierstyn Fogle scored four goals — two in each half — and East Juniata opened its season with a Tri-Valley League rout of Susquenita 6-0 on Tuesday.

East Juniata 6, Susquenita 0

First half

EJ-Kierstyn Fogle (Brianna Henry), 26:53;

EJ-Fogle (Marin Varner), 39:35.

Second half

EJ-Leah Sankey, 44:10; EJ-Fogle, 63:54; EJ-Fogle (Cadee Becker), 66:03; EJ-Amara Brubaker (Varner), 78:18.

Shots: EJ 13-4. Corners: EJ 6-0. Saves: Susquenita 7; East Juniata 4.

n Juniata 3, Line Mountain 1

MANDATA — Hailey Kepner recorded 17 saves on 25 Line Mountain shots, and Ashlyn Pannebaker set up a pair of Victory Frantz goals in Juniata’s Tri-Valley League win.

Juniata 3, Line Mountain 1

First half

J-Victory Frantz (Ashlyn Pannebaker); J-Katey Martin (Emma Pannebaker); LM-Veronica Rebuck.

Second half

J-Frantz (A. Pannebaker).

Shots: LM 25-15. Corners: LM 5-4. Saves: Juniata 18 (Hailey Kepner); Line Mountain 6 (Brooke Smith).

n Northumberland Chr. 5, Juniata Mennonite 0

POINT TOWNSHIP — Elianna Zwatty assisted on three consecutive second-half goals for Northumberland Christian.

Northumberland Christian 5,

Juniata Mennonite 0

First half

NC-Emma Daku Treas, 23:10.

Second half

NC-Emily Garvin (Elliana Zwatty), 53:22; NC-Anna Ulmer (Zwatty), 60:21; NC-Ulmer (Zwatty), 66:03; NC-Daku Treas, 74:33.

Shots: NC 19-1. Corners: NC 8-1. Saves: Juniata Mennonite 14 (Morgan Moyer); Northumberland Christian 1 (Caitlyn Gray).

n Meadowbrook Christian 9, St. John Neumann 0

MILTON — Amelia Yordy scored three times in Meadowbrook’s seven-goal first half.

Meadowbrook Christian 9,

St. John Neumann 0

First Half

MC-Amelia Yordy, 2:06; MC-Yordy (Kailey Devlin), 5:42; MC-Own goal, 14:59; MC-Audrey Millett (Ellie Sweigard), 19:09; MC-Shelby Hartman (Millett), 25:16; MC-Yordy (Devlin), 36:09; MC-Emma Yordy, 39:30.

Second Half

MC-Maddy Osman (Lydia Inns), 43:30; MC-Ember Erb, 54:08.

Shots: MC 15-2. Corners: MC 6-1. Saves: St. John Neumann 6; Meadowbrook Christian 2.

MONDAY

n Montoursville 4,

Shamokin 0

MONTOURSVILLE — Lily Saul and Jillian Irion each scored twice for Montoursville.

Montoursville 4, Shamokin 0

First half

M-Lily Saul, 22:19; M-Saul, 30:06.

Second half

M-Jillian Irion (Mackenzie Cohick), 52:32; M-Irion, 69:44.

Shots: M 17-5. Corners: M 8-2. Saves: Shamokin 13; Montoursville 5.

