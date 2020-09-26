MILLERSTOWN — Grant Kauffman’s goal with 12 minutes to play knotted the score, and Greenwood and East Juniata finished in a 1-all tie after two overtime periods Thursday in Tri-Valley League play.
Gage Wirth assisted on the Wildcats’ tying goal.
East Juniata’s Jake Brackbilll scored the first goal 11 minutes into the game.
East Juniata 1,
Greenwood 1 (2OT)
First half
EJ-Jake Brackbill, 11:00.
Second half
G-Grant Kauffman (Gage Wirth), 68:00.
Shots: G 12-11. Corners: EJ 7-4. Saves: East Juniata 11 (Hunter); Greenwood (Sherman) 10.
JV score: Greenwood 3-0.
n Southern Columbia 3,
Bloomsburg 1
BLOOMSBURG — After giving up the first goal, the Tigers scored the final three goals to grab the win in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II play.
The Panthers scored with 8:09 left in the first half, and Bryson Pita answered two minutes later to tie the game.
Aidan Laughlin and Alex Morrison scored second-half goals for Southern Columbia.
Southern Columbia 3,
Bloomsburg 1
First half
B-Ahmed Elbetagy (Andrew Madara), 8:09; SC-Bryson Pita (Chase Conway), 6:02.
Second half
SC-Aidan Laughlin (Conway), 32:02; SC-Alex Morrison (Laughlin), 6:09.
Shots: SC, 12-8. Corners: SC, 3-2. Saves: Southern Columbia 7 (Savich Chapman); Bloomsburg 6 (Curran Francis).
n Williamsport 2, Danville 1
DANVILLE — After a scoreless first half, Jimmy Pombor scored two unassisted goals within five minutes to lift the Millionaires past the Ironmen in HAC-I action.
Dameon White scored with an assist from PJ Cera for Danville’s lone goal.
Williamsport 2, Danville 1
Second half
W-Jimmy Pombor, 36:27; W-Pombor, 31:38; D-Dameon White (PJ Cera), 22:08.
Shots: D, 9-5. Corners: D, 11-3. Saves: Williamsport 6 (Elliott Wannop); Danville 3 (Evan Haas).