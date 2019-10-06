CATAWISSA — Thea Neimond scored two first-half goals, and Brianna Henry made seven saves as East Juniata stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 nonleague win over defending state champion Southern Columbia.
East Juniata (15-0) went ahead on Neimond’s goal six minutes in, then scored goals six minutes apart later in the half. Amara Brubaker made it 2-0.
“Unbelievable effort by the girls,” said East Juniata coach Valeria Dressler.
East Juniata is 38-2 over the last two seasons with the only losses coming to Southern Columbia in the District 4 final and the state semifinals. It was the first loss of the season for Southern Columbia (9-1-3).
East Juniata 3,
Southern Columbia 0
First half
EJ-Thea Neimond, 33:54; EJ-Amara Brubaker (Kierstyn Fogle), 24:16; EJ-Neimond, 18:18.
Shots: EJ 15-7. Corners: EJ 4-2. Saves: East Juniata 7 (Brianna Henry); Southern Columbia 12 (Rilyn Wisloki).
n Danville 4, Mifflinburg 1
DANVILLE — Chloe Hoffman scored a goal and assisted on two others to lead Danville.
The Ironmen bolted to a 3-0 lead with goals from Olivia Outt, Riley Outt and Hoffman.
Ella Shuck scored for Mifflinburg.
Danville 4, Mifflinburg 1
First half
D-Riley Outt, 30:36; D-Olivia Outt (Chloe Hoffman), 18:45; D-Hoffman, 15:50.
Second half
D-Maddie Sauers (Hoffman), 12:18; M-Ella Shuck (Emily Walls), 4:45.
Shots: M 13-9. Corners: M 6-3. Saves: Mifflinburg 5 (Kristi Benfield); Danville 12 (Morgan Everett).
n State College 1,
Shikellamy 0
SUNBURY — The Braves triggered 13 shots on goal — four by Wiley Egan — but they were denied by Little Lions keeper Evie Lenze. Cassi Ronk made nine saves for Shikellamy.
State College 1, Shikellamy 0
First half
SC-Olivia Noel, 25:06.
Shots: SC 13-10. Corners: SC 5-3. Saves: State College 12 (Evie Lenze); Shikellamy 9 (Cassi Ronk).
n Lewisburg 3, Loyalsock 1
LEWISBURG — Sophie Kilbride scored goals on either side of the half in Lewisburg’s HAC crossover win.
The Green Dragons (11-4-1 overall, 6-3-1 HAC-II) got a third goal from Madison Cardello, assisted by Ella Reish.
Lewisburg 3, Loyalsock 0
First half
Lew-Sophie Kilbride, 12:49.
Second half
Lew-Kilbride, 34:31; Lew-Madison Cardello (Ella Reish), 23:03.
Shots: Lew 17-4. Corners: Lew 12-1. Saves: Loyalsock 14; Lewisburg 2 (Lauren Gross).
n Mount Carmel 4,
Hazleton 1
HAZLETON — Talia Mazzatesta scored two goals, and Mia Chapman had a goal and an assist to lead Mount Carmel to a nonleague victory.
The Red Tornadoes jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead.
Mount Carmel 4, Hazleton 1
First half
MC-Brooke Bernini (Mia Chapman), 36:00; MC-Chapman (Rachel Witkoski), 29:00; MC-Talia Mazzatesta, 21:00.
Second half
H-J. Kizan, 22:00; MC-Mazzatesta (Lexi Kane), 7:00.
Shots: MC 20-10. Corners: MC 6-1. Saves: Mount Carmel 5 (Gabby McGinley); Hazleton 13 (J. Beiler).
n Milton 9,
Sullivan County 5
LAPORTE — Janae Bergey scored four goals, while Leah Bergey and Taylor Snyder each added a pair in Milton’s nonleague win.
The Black Panthers trailed 4-3 at halftime.
Morgan Reiner notched three assists in the victory. Milton’s Kamryn Snyder made seven saves.